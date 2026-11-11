OhioHealth has announced plans to build a new $690 million hospital in New Albany, set to open in 2030. The 160-bed facility will provide advanced care services and employ over 140 practitioners, meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region.

A major hospital expansion is planned for Central Ohio as OhioHealth announced a new facility that will boost access to care in one of the fastest-growing communities in the region.

OhioHealth shared plans for New Albany Methodist Hospital, an almost $700 million project set for the former Big Lots headquarters site south of State Route 161 near Hamilton Road. The hospital will feature 160 inpatient beds and employ more than 140 physicians and advanced practice providers. Construction set to begin in early 2027 and a projected opening in the second half of 2030.

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Hospital leadership said the new campus will provide a range of services including advanced cardiac, neuroscience, stroke and trauma care. According to OhioHealth, the hospital is part of a broader plan to build a network of hospital and outpatient centers so patients can get care closer to home and work.

“Central Ohio is growing and we need to make sure access to high-quality care grows with it,” president and CEO of OhioHealth, Steve Markovich said in a release. Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said that he would walk out if Republicans still decided to go forward with Senate leadership elections. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on SR 140 in Scioto County.

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