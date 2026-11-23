An Ohio woman died after her pet pit bull bit her neck in Ohio.

Records reviewed by the outlet state that the woman’s pet pit bull bit her neck. She was unable to get the dog off her and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The crash happened along East 11th Avenue Monday morning. Columbus South Hilltop neighbors and Kittle clash over a 246-unit affordable housing plan on a wooded 20-acre site. Residents fear traffic, flooding and lost green space; Kittle cites 60% AMI rents.

Also read Jim Harbaugh Documentary Reveals Vow to Cut Off Right Arm to Beat Ohio State

Decision pending. A deadly shooting on Columbus’ East Side late Sunday left one person dead and another hospitalized, as police continued investigating what led up to the gunfire. The shooting happened on Bolton Avenue near Bishop HartleyA 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus. Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap.

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A new name will soon be added to the list of Ohio State Fairgrounds landmarks honoring the state’s past leaders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds tomorrow morning to