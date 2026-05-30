Ohio woman broke into ex's home while he was sleeping, started shooting: police

An Ohio woman allegedly broke into her ex-husband's home while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him before opening fire.

An Ohio woman allegedly broke into her ex-husband's home while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him before opening fire. STRYKER, Ohio - An Ohio woman allegedly broke into her ex-husband's home while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him before opening fire.

, 31-year-old Amanda Heller broke into a man's home on April 26. The man was identified as Heller's ex-husband by local outlet After the victim woke up, Heller allegedly threatened to kill him before taking out a handgun and firing twice. No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, Law&Crime reported. Nobody else was in the home at the time of the incident, authorities reported.

Heller was arrested and charged with felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and improperly discharging a weapon at or into a habitation or school. American and Iranian negotiators have been working toward a common ground that could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisNow, after the Sound Transit Board voted to dramatically revise its long-range expansion plans, Patrick said that promise has been broken. As Wild Waves Theme Park kicks off its 50th and final season, a proposal has been submitted for a more than 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facilityThe family of "Alaskan Bush People" star Matt Brown is expressing concern for his safety after deeply troubling reports surfaced.





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer Food Assistance Programs in Northeast OhioAs summer break begins, families in Northeast Ohio face unique challenges in providing meals for their children. This article highlights various programs, including Ohio Summer EBT/SUN Bucks, the Summer Food Service Program, and initiatives by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Metroparks, and local libraries, that help families access nutritious food for their children during the summer months.

Read more »

Ohio cracks down on Columbus daycare providersOhio lawmakers say they are cracking down on fraud tied to overpayments at publicly funded daycares, as state records show some facilities that received tens of

Read more »

Ohio Woman Arrested for Breaking Into Ex-Husband's Home and Firing ShotsAn Ohio woman, identified as Heller, 31, was arrested after allegedly breaking into her ex-husband's home while he was sleeping, threatening to kill him, and firing two rounds from a handgun. She faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and improperly discharging a weapon. No injuries were reported. Her bond was set at $100,000, and she is prohibited from contacting the victim if released. The investigation is ongoing, and details about her relationship with the victim remain unclear.

Read more »

Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games begin in ColumbusThe Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games are now underway in Central Ohio, kicking off Friday night with opening ceremonies at Ohio Stadium.More than 2,400 athle

Read more »