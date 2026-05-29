Ohio Woman Arrested for Breaking Into Ex-Husband's Home and Firing Shots

An Ohio woman, identified as Heller, 31, was arrested after allegedly breaking into her ex-husband's home while he was sleeping, threatening to kill him, and firing two rounds from a handgun. She faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and improperly discharging a weapon. No injuries were reported. Her bond was set at $100,000, and she is prohibited from contacting the victim if released. The investigation is ongoing, and details about her relationship with the victim remain unclear.

An Ohio woman has been arrested after she allegedly broke into her ex-husband’s home while he was sleeping and shot a gun two times.was taken into custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after she was accused of breaking into her ex-husband’s home on April 26.

Heller, 31, allegedly entered the victim’s home while he was sleeping, according to a criminal complaint filed in Bryan Municipal Court and was viewed by. After she entered the home, she allegedly threatened to kill her ex-husband and “fired two rounds of a handgun while in the home. ”A mother in Anderson, Indiana, is facing criminal charges after she shot and killed her 17-year-old daughter, believing she was an intruder, according to police.

Chief deputy prosecutor for the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office Andrew Hanna confirmed on Monday, January 5, that Tia Holmes was arrested on the preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent The criminal complaint stated that Heller fired a gun in the man’s home two times. However, there were no injuries mentioned and it appears that no one else was home at the time of the shooting.

Nearly one month after she broke into the home and opened fire, Heller was taken into custody on May 21. She was initially charged with felonious assault, but was indicted for attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and improperly discharging a weapon at or into a habitation or school after her case was bound over to the Williams County Court of Common Pleas. Her bond has since been set at $100,000, according to online records viewed by Us Weekly.

She is still in custody as of time of publication. If Heller is able to post bond and is released from custody, she will not be allowed to make any contact with her ex-husband. No additional details have been revealed about Heller’s relationship with the victim, including how long they were together, when they were divorced and if she had a motive for breaking into his home.

Missouri man Christopher Brayton was recently arrested after police say he broke into a residence he previously shared with his ex-girlfriend before allegedly climbing into her bed and attacking her. Brayton, 31, was charged with domestic assault for his involvement in two separate domestic violence incidents that took place on two different days in October, It’s not currently clear if Heller has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following her arrest.

The City of Bryan Police Department did not immediately respond toAn investigation into the case remains ongoing. NHL’s Claude Lemieux Was Found Dead By His Son in Furniture Store Warehouse





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ohio Shooting Ex-Husband Burglary Domestic Violence Arrest Attempted Murder

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oregon man arrested in connection with mass swatting calls made to Ohio schools in MarchAn Oregon man has been arrested in connection with dozens of bomb threat calls that prompted many Ohio schools to go under lockdown in March, according to the Department of Justice.

Read more »

GCSO: San Antonio woman arrested, found with 200+ grams of meth in traffic stopA San Antonio woman was arrested after she was found with over 200 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Read more »

Man arrested for March Pensacola crash that killed pregnant woman's unborn babyPolice say it was all caught on camera.

Read more »

Husband of Missing American Woman Arrested in BahamasThe husband of a missing American woman has been arrested in connection with her disappearance in the Bahamas.

Read more »