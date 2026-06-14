Ohio 'Veteran of the Year' wins for helping military students succeed

An Ohio Army National Guard veteran and dedicated advocate for higher education has been named the 2026 Ohio Veteran of the Year by Military Friendly, advancing

An Ohio Army National Guard veteran and dedicated advocate for higher education has been named the 2026 Ohio Veteran of the Year by Military Friendly, advancing him into a national competition.

Bryan Bills, a 12-year military veteran who served two deployments to Afghanistan and two stateside missions in support of COVID-19 relief, received the state honor for his extensive work assisting military-affiliated students. According to Military Friendly, Bills has driven veteran success across Ohio through dedicated peer advising, tutoring, mentoring, and campus programming.

Military Friendly, a division of veteran-owned marketing firm Viqtory, evaluates and rates colleges, universities, and corporate employers nationwide to identify organizations that provide the best recruitment, retention, and career opportunities for veterans and service members. Following his state-level recognition, Bills is now representing Ohio on the national stage, competing in the Higher Education category. Public voting for the national Military Friendly Veteran of the Year competition opened June 6 and will run through July 4.

A two-time graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he earned an MBA, Bills is currently pursuing a doctoral degree while continuing his efforts to help fellow veterans transition from service to campus and corporate life. The founder of one of America's most recognized bakery brands has died.

Cheryl Krueger, a beloved entrepreneurial icon in Central Ohio, passed away at the age oAuthorities say they are searching for a dangerous suspect following a fatal shooting Saturday morning in the city’s northeast side. Columbus Division of PoliceOhio State Fair offering discounted fair admission for 614 Day The Ohio State Fair is quickly approaching for the 2026 summer season. But before the fair rolls around the city of Columbus is celebrating 614 Day.

To mark 614A reported FBI search of an Ohio group involved in voter registration is drawing attention just months before Ohioans head to the polls in high-stakes races.





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