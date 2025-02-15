Ohio Veteran Denied Heart Transplant Over COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

Ken Long, a 54-year-old veteran from Eaton, Ohio, was denied a heart transplant at Christ Hospital due to his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Long believes the decision is based on his vaccination status and is willing to die for his stance. Despite the option to seek care at a different hospital, the Longs remain hopeful that Christ Hospital will reconsider. The situation raises ethical questions about vaccine mandates and individual autonomy in healthcare.

Ken Long, a 54-year-old veteran from Eaton, Ohio, has been denied a heart transplant at Christ Hospital due to his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Long, who was diagnosed with congestive heart failure nearly a year ago, believes the decision is based on his vaccination status. He expressed his stance, stating, 'When I decide something, I mean it, and if it takes dying, it is what it is.' He added, 'They don't know enough about it, and plus it's already done a lot of damage.

People have said blood clots. There are no cardiac issues and our personal religious rights.' Christina, Long's wife, shared her heartbreak, saying, 'It's my husband. I don't want to lose my husband. In the moment, you're just overwhelmed, and you want to do anything you can to save somebody's life, and then I had to regroup myself. It's his right.' Ken Long's health condition has significantly impacted his daily life, struggling with basic tasks like showering due to the limitations imposed by his heart failure. He mentioned, 'I can hardly do anything. If the power goes out, I have to worry about my batteries and my charger. You can't get wet, so showering is an issue.' Despite the option to seek care at a different hospital without the vaccine stipulation, the Longs remain hopeful that Christ Hospital will reconsider their decision. Christina stated, 'Do we want to switch hospitals to save his life? No. We would hope that Christ would continue to see him and grant him a transplant and recognize that this is his personal choice.' Long's unwavering belief in his stance, even in the face of his own mortality, is evident in his words, 'I don't want to die because I got a granddaughter and my wife and everything and my kids, but I believe so hard with not taking the vaccine that I'm willing to die for it.' He further emphasized his conviction, saying, 'There are kids out there right now that are sick, and they're over there with beliefs of not vaccinating, and that's why I'm doing this. It's more important for these kids to have the opportunity to live.' The Ohio House introduced a bill in 2024 that would prevent hospitals in Ohio from discriminating against patients for refusing vaccines. The bill made it out of committee but was never voted on by the full House. Christ Hospital released a statement regarding their transplant eligibility criteria, emphasizing the importance of vaccines for long-term success post-transplant. They stated, 'At The Christ Hospital Health Network, the goal with any organ transplant is to focus on helping each patient have long-term success and live a long and healthy life post surgery. Our expert multidisciplinary team of physicians, psychologists, care coordinators and social workers carefully evaluate each individual to determine their eligibility and placement on the waiting list. Organ donation is a gift from another patient and family, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the gift is used with the maximum chance of success once transplanted. Patients who receive transplants will be immunosuppressed for the rest of their lives. Vaccines play a vital role in mitigating a patient’s risk of life-threatening infections especially in the first year after transplant. Decisions about eligibility for transplantation involve discussions between our providers, the patient and their family and are always made in the best interest of the patient following established national guidelines for organ transplant.' Long's family is actively raising funds for his medical expenses, and a local entrepreneur has designed T-shirts to support their cause. The story highlights a complex ethical dilemma surrounding vaccine mandates and individual autonomy in life-or-death situations





