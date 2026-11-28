Preview of the Nov 21 2026 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan. Analysis of key players like Earl Little Jr and Bryce Underwood affecting the rivalry.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a pivotal rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on November 21, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This high-stakes contest marks a defining moment for both programs as they vie for supremacy in the Big Ten. Earl Little Jr. stands ready to anchor the Buckeyes defensive effort, a role that has become increasingly vital as the season reaches its climax. The intensity of this clash promises to test the mettle of every player on the roster. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely as the stage is set for what could be a season-defining performance.

Luke Fahey enters this week with the added pressure and privilege of a recent Heisman Trophy win. His ability to lead the offense will be crucial in navigating the complex defensive schemes of the Wolverines. The Buckeyes offense must find a rhythm early to support Fahey as he looks to secure his place in college football history. Michigan will undoubtedly focus their efforts on disrupting his timing and rhythm. Success for Ohio State hinges on the offensive line providing adequate protection and creating running lanes.

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Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood presents a significant challenge for the Ohio State secondary and front seven. Underwood started the last game against UCLA, leading the Wolverines to a hard-fought 18-16 victory in triple overtime. In that contest, he threw for 127 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his resilience under pressure. His journey this season has been volatile, having lost his starting spot at halftime against Penn State after six games. He sat out the next two games before regaining his position and delivering that crucial win. His statistical line includes 1,077 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air. However, his dual-threat capability is his most dangerous asset, as he has rushed for 230 yards and two scores. Against the Buckeyes, he will likely rely on his speed to escape the pocket and extend plays. Last year, he threw for just 63 yards and an interception in a loss to Ohio State, so he will be eager to improve upon that performance.

Controlling the ground game remains the ultimate key to winning The Game between these historic rivals. Michigan running back Savion Hiter has been the engine of their offense all year long. Hiter has amassed 542 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving to be a consistent and powerful force. He carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards in the recent victory over the Bruins, demonstrating his durability and effectiveness. Standing at five-foot-11 and weighing 212 pounds, Hiter uses his size and strength to power through tackles and gain tough yards. The Ohio State defense must contain him effectively to prevent him from breaking big runs. If the Buckeyes fail to stop him, he is likely to dominate the ground attack and dictate the tempo of the game. The trenches will play a decisive role in whether Ohio State can limit Hiter or if he will run all over their defensive front.

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The battle in the trenches is expected to determine early momentum for both teams. Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley is a major threat for the Ohio State offensive line. Daley has accumulated eight sacks this season alongside 16 solo tackles, contributing significantly to Michigan top 10 defense ranking. The Wolverines have recorded a total of 28 sacks as a team this year, applying constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Ohio State has given up 21 sacks this season, making the protection of Luke Fahey a top priority. The offensive line must identify and block Daley effectively to give Fahey the time he needs to find his receivers. This struggle for dominance in the line of scrimmage will be a huge indicator of which team gains the upper hand in the first few minutes. Failure to contain Daley could lead to quick stops and turnovers that swing the game early.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith faces a difficult challenge against Michigan coverage once again. Smith has historically struggled to produce big numbers against the Wolverines, recording only 35 receiving yards as a freshman and 40 yards last year. Michigan has done a good job limiting his production in past meetings, and they have another opportunity to neutralize his impact. Jyaire Hill will be covering Smith again in this contest, a matchup that is key for both teams. Ohio State needs to get yardage from Smith to stretch the field and keep the defense honest. Michigan aims to lock down Smith once again to force the Buckeyes into one-dimensional passing attacks. The outcome of this specific duel will influence whether the Buckeyes can move the ball effectively downfield. This battle will be a major factor in determining the final score and the ultimate winner of this rivalry contest.

The stakes are incredibly high for both programs as they head into this November showdown. A victory for Ohio State would solidify their position in the playoff picture and enhance their national resume. For Michigan, winning this game would provide momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. The coaching staffs on both sides will prepare detailed game plans to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents. Player health and readiness will be monitored closely in the days leading up to kickoff. The atmosphere at Ohio Stadium is expected to be electric, with thousands of fans cheering for their respective teams. Every play will matter in what promises to be a thrilling and contentious battle. The Buckeyes must execute with precision to overcome the talented Wolverines roster.