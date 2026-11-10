Ohio State Suspends SAE Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Two People Catching Fire at Party

Ohio State University has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter on interim suspension after a video showed two attendees catching fire at an off-campus party.

Ohio State University has placed its Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter on interim suspension following a disturbing video that appeared to show two people engulfed in flames during an off-campus party. University officials confirmed the disciplinary action immediately after becoming aware of the footage circulating on social media, citing the extreme safety concerns it raised for the student community.

The viral video captures a chaotic scene in which one person's sweatpants are already on fire before he lunges toward another individual. The second person's clothing then ignites as the pair fall to the ground and struggle to remove the burning fabric while others attempt to intervene in the volatile situation.

Also read Ohio State suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon after party results in medical intervention

University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson stated that the individuals involved were receiving medical care for their injuries. He emphasized that Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects all student organizations to uphold the university's values strictly. The incident occurred on Saturday in the 1900 block of Indianola Avenue during a party associated with the fraternity.

Columbus Police opened an investigation after a member of the public contacted authorities Sunday evening, noting that no initial call for service was received at the location. Sergeant Joe Albert of the Columbus Police Department confirmed that law enforcement believes the incident took place on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not disclosed the precise cause of the fire or the severity of the injuries.

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No criminal charges have been publicly announced as investigations continue by both the Columbus Division of Police and the university's Office of Student Conduct. The Columbus Division of Fire's arson bureau is also examining the fire to determine its origin and cause. This dual investigative approach underscores the seriousness with which officials are treating the potential criminal and regulatory aspects of the event.

The suspension prevents Sigma Alpha Epsilon from holding or participating in activities as a registered student organization while the case is investigated. However, an interim suspension does not constitute a final finding that the fraternity violated university policy. The national SAE organization released a statement affirming its commitment to high standards of conduct and promised to hold those responsible accountable based on the investigation findings.

Ohio State University's current records list multiple Greek organizations whose recognition has been revoked, highlighting a pattern of disciplinary issues within the university's Greek life system. These organizations include Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Kappa Epsilon, Kappa Delta Rho, Pi Kappa Phi, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

In July, the university revoked the registered student organization status of Pi Kappa Phi through July 23, 2036. Investigators found violations involving hazing, endangering behavior, and alcohol. The chapter had also faced disciplinary action in 2017 for hazing and alcohol violations and in 2020 for alcohol and endangering-behavior violations.

Earlier this year, Kappa Delta Rho had its university recognition revoked through May 5, 2030. Ohio State University found that the chapter violated hazing and alcohol policies. This recognition revocation means the fraternity cannot return as a recognized organization until at least the specified date.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is a national social fraternity, and its Ohio Theta chapter operated at Ohio State University with a stated mission to promote friendship, scholarship, and service. Before the suspension, the chapter's status in the student organization directory was active, but it is now listed as inactive. The Office of Student Conduct officially lists SAE among organizations currently under interim suspension.

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The national fraternity said it was taking the latest incident seriously and cooperating fully with university officials and law enforcement. The organization stated it would take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation, reiterating that behavior violating its standards has no place in the organization.

The Ohio State chapter has faced disciplinary problems in the past, including a two-year recognition revocation in 2001 for alcohol policy violations. This historical context adds weight to the current interim suspension and the broader scrutiny being applied to Greek life safety protocols.

This suspension emerges amid increased national scrutiny of safety at fraternity events across the country. Last month, police investigated a report of sexual assault during a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house near the University of Chicago. A person of interest was identified and banned from that campus, though authorities had not filed charges at the time.

While these incidents are unrelated, they contribute to broader questions about how colleges monitor Greek life events. The SAE investigation continues as university and city law enforcement work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fire and the subsequent injuries sustained by the students involved.

University officials remain focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of all students. The ongoing investigations by multiple agencies indicate that consequences will be determined after a thorough review of the evidence and witness accounts related to the party on Indianola Avenue.