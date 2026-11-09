Ohio State University investigating fraternity after video appears to show two people on fire

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is on interim suspension as the school and police investigate what the school described as an “extremely concerning incident.”

An OSU fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension while it investigates a reported incident in which two individuals were on fire. An Ohio State University fraternity is being investigated after video of two young men seemingly on fire circulated online over the weekend.

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was placed on “interim suspension” pending a full investigation, according to a statement Sunday from OSU. The administration described it as an “extremely concerning incident” and noted that it referred the matter to law enforcement.

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“Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values,” the statement said. The video posted online starts with someone in a sweatsuit on the ground with his pants engulfed in flames. That individual gets up and tackles another person in a matching sweatsuit, resulting in the second person’s clothing being ignited.

Both of the men then run around and attempt to shed their clothing while others come in to help them stamp out the flames, according to the video. The incident appeared to occur Saturday on a block near the university, according to a statement from the Columbus Police Department. There were no initial calls about the matter Saturday but the department was alerted Sunday about the video that was circulating online.

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“We will be working with the Ohio State University, as well as the Columbus Division of Fire’s Arson Unit to determine if any criminal acts occurred,” police said. The fraternity’s national headquarters is also aware of the video, Steve Mitchell, CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said in a statement to NBC News on Monday. Mitchell said that the fraternity is actively investigating the circumstances and working closely with the relevant authorities.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon holds its collegiate members to high standards of conduct and accountability,” Mitchell said. “Behavior that violates these standards has no place in our organization. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation. ” Sigma Alpha Epsilon was founded March 9, 1856, at the University of Alabama.

A number of notable figures have been members, such as former President William McKinley, author William Faulkner, actor Sam Elliot and NFL coach Pete Carroll. It has also had a concerning history of incidents over the last 20 years, culminating in a number of deaths, according to a 2013 Bloomberg report that dubbed it the “deadliest frat.

” The report from Bloomberg noted that there were nine deaths related to drinking, drugs and hazing between 2006 and 2013, which it said was more than any other Greek organization. It added that more than 100 universities had disciplined Sigma Alpha Epsilon and 15 chapters had been shuttered.by eliminating the pledge system, stating at the time that deaths and other incidents had resulted in “consequences that have never been consistent with our membership experience.

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” It replaced pledging with what it dubbed the “True Gentleman Experience,” referencing one of the organization’s guiding principles. The fraternity boasts that a true gentleman is defined in part by a man “whose conduct proceeds from good will and an acute sense of propriety.

” There was an incident at a “talent show” held by the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter the University of New Hampshire in 2022 that resultedThe newspaper reported that the judge ruled that because the incident was not related to pledging or continued membership, it did not meet the requirement for a hazing charge under the law. I am a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital, covering a range of news-of-the-day topics.

My job is to report in a timely manner on crime, mass shootings, war coverage, domestic and international affairs, pop culture and more.