Ohio State student attacked in attempted robbery on campus, police search for suspect

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The Ohio State University Police Division is investigating after an Ohio State student was hurt during a reported robbery outside the Ohio Union loop. According to reports, the student met with two people outside on the south side of the Ohio Union around 5 p.m. on Saturday as part of a Facebook Marketplace exchange.

Police say the student entered the suspects' vehicle and was attacked. Allegedly, the passenger pistol whipped the student, who then escaped the vehicle by rolling out of the backseat as the vehicle drove away. The student suffered a cut to his head and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers tracked down the vehicle and have taken the driver into custody, but the search continues for the second suspect.

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At about 5:20 a.m., the office received a 911 call reporting an assault at 139 Temple St. in