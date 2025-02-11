Ohio State's Diebler Seeks Center Improvement as Buckeyes Look to Elevate Play

Ohio State men's basketball coach Jake Diebler emphasizes the need for his team's centers to improve in offensive rebounding and efficiency in the paint. He acknowledges the potential of Sean Stewart, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ivan Njegovan but stresses the importance of consistency and minimizing foul trouble for the Buckeyes to reach their full potential.

Ohio State men's basketball coach Jake Diebler is seeking improvement from his team's center position as they enter a crucial stretch of their season. While the Buckeyes have shown flashes of brilliance, winning four of their last six games, Diebler recognizes the need for greater consistency and production from the frontcourt. He highlighted the importance of offensive rebounding and efficiency in the paint as key areas for growth.

\'I think our collective frontcourt in general has another level to get to,' Diebler said. 'And it raises our ceiling tremendously if they can get there.' He expressed disappointment with the team's performance in these areas during their recent road losses to Illinois and Nebraska. 'I was disappointed last game in our efficiency in the paint, felt like we could have been more efficient,' Diebler noted, adding that the absence of Devin Royal due to injury further hampered their efforts on the boards. \The Buckeyes have experimented with various combinations at the center position, rotating Sean Stewart, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ivan Njegovan. Stewart, a transfer from Duke, has emerged as a solid rebounder and defender, averaging 5.9 rebounds per game. However, he has struggled with foul trouble, averaging 3.5 personal fouls per game. Bradshaw, a transfer from Kentucky, has shown glimpses of his potential but has also been hampered by foul issues and inconsistent availability. Njegovan, a freshman from Croatia's professional leagues, is still developing but possesses intriguing upside. Diebler believes that with more experience and development, all three centers can make significant contributions to the team's success





