A mix of local news including Ohio State's high-stakes playoff game, a fatal shooting in Zanesville, a vehicle crash in Jackson County, and backlash over a performance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The game of the year is here, but it's been a rocky season leading up to this long-awaited kickoff. Ohio State is foaming at the mouth for a shot at redemption, but is it enough to barrel past that team up north?

Police were called to the 3200 block of Mayfair Park Place just after 3:30 p.m. on report of a shooting. The Crew on Friday assured Columbus sports fans they'd have a playoff to follow in December, but the Buckeyes gave them a memory to last a lifetime Saturday. A 23-year-old Oak Hill man was seriously injured after his pickup truck crashed and overturned in Jackson County, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

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The crash happened on Sardis Road at about 7:37 p.m. inA performance of "The Rocky Horror Show" during the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew complaints online from some viewers, who said the costumes and choreography were inappropriate for a family audience. A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Zanesville has led to an arrest and multiple homicide-related charges, police said. On Nov. 23, 2026, at about 10:20 a.m., the Zanesville Police Department responded to a report