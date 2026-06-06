Ohio State Offensive Line Gears Up for Redemption After Injury-Plagued Spring

With key offensive linemen returning from spring surgeries, Ohio State's offensive line is determined to improve after a disappointing end to the 2025 season. The unit returns experience but faces position battles this summer.

The Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line faced a challenging spring with multiple starters sidelined by surgeries and injuries. Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels, last year's starting offensive tackles, both underwent lower-body procedures, while Joshua Padilla, a contender at right guard, missed time due to an undisclosed injury.

Jake Cook, a key backup on the interior, also had his spring shortened. However, left guard Luke Montgomery confirmed this week at the Memorial Tournament that all are now back and healthy: 'It's great to have the guys back. Everyone's back and healthy. It's fun to see the guys moving around.

They got fresh legs now, so they should be good to go.

' The unit enters summer workouts with a burning desire to atone for a forgettable finish to the 2025 season, when they surrendered five sacks in each of the final two games: a Big Ten Championship loss to Indiana and a College Football Playoff defeat to Miami. Montgomery said, 'We don't want to repeat history in that matter from last year.

When adversity hits, you learn a lot about yourself, and we learned a lot about where we're at and what we've got to grow and become for this upcoming season.

' The silver lining is that the Buckeyes boast significant experience in the trenches. Along with Montgomery, center Carson Hinzman, Siereveld, and Daniels return from last year's starting unit. Gabe VanSickle started at right guard in the Cotton Bowl, while Ian Moore played the second half of that game at left tackle after Siereveld exited with an injury.

Notably, Montgomery, Siereveld, and Hinzman were potential 2026 NFL draft picks but opted to return for another year, prioritizing a stronger finish to their collegiate careers. Montgomery emphasized the value of that decision: 'It's super valuable. Having all the guys come back, it means a lot. Some of the guys could have left for the draft.

And for all of us to come back, we know what the real goal is this year and what we've got to accomplish and stuff like that, it's going to be a lot of fun.

' The offensive line is part of an offense returning eight starters overall, including quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss, and running back Bo Jackson. Montgomery believes their collective experience will elevate the offense after it managed only 24 points in the final two games of 2025.

'When you've been in it, it's a lot different. When you're young and you haven't played in a certain game like the team up north game and stuff like that, it's different. It's hard to explain.

But for those guys to have that opportunity to play in those games at a young age and stuff like that, they obviously grow and mature overnight and stuff like that, and it's been a lot of fun to see where they are now and where they're going to be at.

' Despite the return of experience, the starting lineup remains fluid entering preseason camp. Montgomery and Hinzman are locked in at left guard and center, but Ian Moore's impressive spring has opened the possibility of Siereveld shifting to right guard. If Siereveld stays at left tackle, Moore could challenge Daniels at right tackle, while VanSickle and Padilla are candidates at right guard. Summer workouts provide a foundation, but the real tests begin with padded practices in August.

Montgomery stressed the importance of the next few months: 'We've got a lot to do this summer, a lot of workouts and stuff like that, but we've got to be in great shape when it comes to game time. So that's what we're here for, and to continue to grow the culture and have a lot of fun with the guys.

' With 51 new players joining the team, the blend of veteran and new faces has coalesced through winter, spring, and summer activities. Montgomery expressed optimism about the team's unity and readiness for the upcoming season





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Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Line College Football Injury Updates Position Battle

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