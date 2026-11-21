The College Football Playoff committee ranked Ohio State No. 14 heading into its Saturday matchup against Nebraska. But just because the Buckeyes are a few spot

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOhio State still has a chance to make the Big Ten title and get in by winning that game. However, the Buckeyes also have a chance to enter through an at-large bid. In this article, we will examine the scenarios fans should be rooting for during Week 12. Buckeye fans are going to do something difficult.

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Put on their Maize and Blue and hope the Wolverines knock off the Bruins. UCLA is No. 4 and is 10-0, but that doesn't mean it will make the playoffs. The Bruins have a big win over Oregon, butNov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach and wide receiver Aidan Mizell celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If UCLA finishes the season with two losses — one this week to Michigan and another in Week 13 to USC — it may be difficult for the Bruins to be selected over Ohio State. Although UCLA would have one fewer loss than Ohio State and a win over Oregon , Ohio State has the 10th-hardest strength of schedule in the country.

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Ohio State would also have a win over Indiana, which could potentially be a top-four-ranked team by the time the playoffs arrive. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. No. 10 BYU has one of the most impressive wins in the country, beating Notre Dame. But the Cougars also have two losses, one to UCF and another to Utah. The loss to the Utes isn’t a big deal since it was an away game, and Utah is 10-0, but the loss to UCF is significant.

UCF currently has a 5-5 record, and if BYU loses to Kansas, it would be another bad loss to a team with a 4-6 record. With two losses to struggling teams that may not even qualify for bowl eligibility, BYU's chances of making the playoffs would be severely diminished. Let’s stay in the Big 12. Ohio State will need some help from Baylor.

No. 12 Texas Tech is currently 9-1, but it has a disappointing loss to a 5-5 Cincinnati team. The Red Raiders’ strength of schedule is also 68, so they can’t afford another loss if they want to secure an at-large bid. Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No. 11 Wake Forest has started strong, with a 9-1 record. However, its 53rd-ranked strength of schedule has helped the Demon Deacons get here. Wake Forest does have a ranked win over No. 23 Louisville, but outside of that, there isn't much to show for it. The Demon Deacons hosted Miami earlier in September and lost by 13 points.

Georgia Tech has only two ACC wins, but the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 20-6 win over Clemson, so perhaps they can keep the momentum going. No. 9 Tennessee will host LSU in a game that the Volunteers must win if they want to make the playoffs. If Tennessee does indeed lose, there is a good chance it will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season. A loss would put the Volunteers at 8-3.

Although Tennessee has a significant win over No. 3 Alabama, it would also have a loss to 6-4 South Carolina, who could face another loss to Georgia this Saturday. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee has the 24th-ranked strength of schedule in the country, 14 spots behind Ohio State.

Both schools have a common opponent, Texas. They both lost to the Longhorns, but Ohio State fell by just one point in Austin, while Tennessee lost by three points at home. Daniel is a sports writer from Northeast Ohio. He has followed the Browns, Cavs, Guardians, and Buckeyes for years and loves sharing his thoughts on the team.