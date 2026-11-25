Ohio State dropped to No. 21 in the latest CFP rankings after its loss to Nebraska, marking a historic new low for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's season hit another low on Saturday, with Ryan Day's team falling 31-28 to Nebraska. That was the fourth loss this season for the Buckeyes and gave the Cornhuskers their first win over a ranked opponent in 31 games.

Ohio State fought back from an early 21-7 deficit to tie the score at 21-21 in the third quarter, but Nebraska regained control in the fourth. A late touchdown from running back Bo Jackson brought the Buckeyes within three, but they couldn't get the ball back. Things only got worse on Tuesday. The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped Ohio State seven spots, from No. 14 overall to No. 21.

Also read Nebraska Defeats Ohio State 31-28 on Quinn Clark's Fourth-Quarter Touchdown

That's the lowest the Buckeyes have ever appeared in the CFP rankings since the system began in 2014. More news: Joel Klatt Rips CFP Committee After Indiana Plummets in Latest Rankings It's difficult to imagine a program as historic as Ohio State could be this far out of the CFP picture, yet here we are. The Buckeyes opened the year ranked No. 1 nationally and looked primed to make another championship run.

They even picked up some impressive early wins, including two road victories at Iowa and Indiana . They also opened the season with a 56-3 rout over Ball State, and picked up commanding wins over Kent State , Illinois , Maryland , and Northwestern . The issue is they've now lost three of their last four games, falling at USC and at home against Oregon before last weekend's loss to Nebraska.

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Everything has fallen apart for Ohio State since the Buckeyes lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin injured his throwing arm in the fourth quarter against Indiana, and while freshman Luke Fahey has had his moments, the Buckeyes' season is effectively over.

More news: Alabama Gets Harsh Reality Check After Tennessee Moves Ahead in CFP Rankings More news: Michigan AD Search Takes Unexpected Turn as Trev Alberts Is Suddenly Ruled Out At 7-4 overall , Ohio State is no longer CFP material and their chances to reach the Big Ten championship game depend on a nearly impossible set of circumstances . OSU being out of the CFP race would have been an absurd statement a few months ago.

They have clinched bowl eligibility, but the Buckeyes haven't been held to fewer than eight wins since the 2020 season, which was shortened because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Even then, the Buckeyes made the CFP National Championship Game before losing to Alabama. Before that, their worst season came in 2011. That was when Ohio State finished 6-7 under Luke Fickell, who took over as interim after Jim Tressel resigned in the wake of an off-field program scandal.

Day has had a lot of success in Columbus, but there are already questions about the future of this program with how this season has gone. Saturday's rivalry game against Michigan at Ohio Stadium will be one last opportunity for the Buckeyes to secure a meaningful win heading into what's shaping up to be a crucial offseason.

's season hit another low on Saturday, with Ryan Day's team falling 31-28 to Nebraska. That was the fourth loss this season for the Buckeyes and gave the Cornhuskers their first win over a ranked opponent in 31 games. Ohio State fought back from an early 21-7 deficit to tie the score at 21-21 in the third quarter, but Nebraska regained control in the fourth.

A late touchdown from running back Bo Jackson brought the Buckeyes within three, but they couldn't get the ball back.rankings dropped Ohio State seven spots, from No. 14 overall to No. 21. That's the lowest the Buckeyes have ever appeared in the CFP rankings since the system began in 2014. It's difficult to imagine a program as historic as Ohio State could be this far out of the CFP picture, yet here we are.

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The Buckeyes opened the year ranked No. 1 nationally and looked primed to make another championship run. They even picked up some impressive early wins, including two road victories at Iowa and Indiana . They also opened the season with a 56-3 rout over Ball State, and picked up commanding wins over Kent State , Illinois , Maryland , and Northwestern .

The issue is they've now lost three of their last four games, falling at USC and at home against Oregon before last weekend's loss to Nebraska. Everything has fallen apart for Ohio State since the Buckeyes lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin. Sayin injured his throwing arm in the fourth quarter against Indiana, and while freshman Luke Fahey has had his moments, the Buckeyes' season is effectively over.

At 7-4 overall , Ohio State is no longer CFP material and their chances to reach the Big Ten championship game depend on a nearly impossible set of circumstances made the CFP National Championship Game before losing to Alabama.

Before that, their worst season came in 2011. That was when Ohio State finished 6-7 under Luke Fickell, who took over as interim after Jim Tressel resigned in the wake of an off-field program scandal. Day has had a lot of success in Columbus, but there are already questions about the future of this program with how this season has gone.

Saturday's rivalry game against Michigan at Ohio Stadium will be one last opportunity for the Buckeyes to secure a meaningful win heading into what's shaping up to be a crucial offseason.