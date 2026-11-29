In front of 105,708 fans, Ohio State ended its regular season with a 45-0 takedown of Michigan, shutting out the Wolverines for the first time since 1962. The 4

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a pass for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect In front of 105,708 fans, Ohio State ended its regular season with a 45-0 takedown of Michigan, shutting out the Wolverines for the first time since 1962. The 45-point blowout marked Ohio State’s biggest margin of victory over Michigan in school history—but there were even more record-breaking moments along the way. Jeremiah Smith accounted for all three of Ohio State’s receiving touchdowns and broke the program’s single-season receiving touchdowns record.

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He entered the Michigan game tied with Terry Glenn at 17 and now sits at 20. Smith also broke the single-season Big Ten record for receiving touchdowns, which was previously set by Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991 with 19. But it was the way in which Smith got his 20th touchdown that made the moment even more memorable.