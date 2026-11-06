Ohio State Keeps Les Wexner Names Amid Epstein Controversy

Ohio State University officials decided to retain Les Wexner's name on campus buildings despite donor ties to Jeffrey Epstein and survivor advocacy.

Ohio State University will retain retail magnate Les Wexner's name on several prominent campus facilities, rejecting demands from survivors and alumni. Interim Executive Vice President and Provost of Academic Affairs Trevor Brown announced the final decision on Friday following a comprehensive review of the institution's naming guidelines.

University Review Finds Insufficient Evidence

The board of trustees upheld the existing names after an advisory committee conducted a thorough analysis of the situation. The committee concluded that the available documentation did not provide substantial evidence of criminal misconduct by Les Wexner to justify removal. This ruling stands in contrast to protests seen at other universities regarding Jeffrey Epstein associates.

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Trevor Brown stated that the committee lacked the authority to conduct independent investigations and could only review existing public records. The review highlighted that while Les Wexner faced allegations, he has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. Brown emphasized that Wexner and his wife, Abigail, are prominent community members and significant donors, creating a high threshold for changing established names.

Federal Investigation and Donor Status

Justice Department documents from 2019 revealed that the FBI labeled Les Wexner as a potential co-conspirator after the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking. A spokesperson for Les Wexner clarified that he provided background information to authorities, was informed he was not a target, and was never contacted again. Les Wexner repeated his denials of any wrongdoing during a congressional deposition in February.

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Trevor Brown noted that asking the committee to search for substantial evidence of misconduct would be nearly impossible given that law enforcement and international media had not found such proof. The university maintains that Les Wexner's contributions and the lack of criminal convictions outweigh the controversy surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Survivors Condemn Decision and Past Failures

Steve Snyder-Hill, an Ohio State alumnus and former athlete, criticized the administration for prioritizing donations over the dignity of sexual abuse survivors. Snyder-Hill led the campaign to remove Les Wexner's name, citing over 521 formal requests from survivors, alumni, and the general public. He argued that the decision insults survivors and reflects a pattern of protecting benefactors.

Many supporters of the denaming movement are also survivors of abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, the former team physician who died in 2005. They allege that Ohio State officials failed to act despite knowing about complaints during his two decades at the school. Snyder-Hill described the university's stance as a rejection of the struggle for justice against institutional complicity in abuse.

Impact on Campus Community and Donors

The decision affects the Wexner Center for the Arts, the Les Wexner Football Complex, and the OSU Wexner Medical Center. The football complex was renamed with assistance from Jeffrey Epstein himself, a fact that intensified calls for removal. The medical center remains a towering research facility overlooking the Olentangy River.

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While Ohio State resisted renaming in this case, the release of Jeffrey Epstein files prompted widespread debate across U.S. universities. Many institutions refused to remove names of donors linked to Epstein, including Steve Tisch, Casey Wasserman, Glenn Dubin, and Howard Lutnick. The controversy has highlighted tensions between historical contributions and moral accountability in higher education.