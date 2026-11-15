Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

One man is dead, and a woman was transported to a hospital after a crash Sunday morning in Lee Township involving a car that struck an embankment and overturned, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol post.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio - One man is dead, and a woman was transported to a hospital after a crash Sunday morning in Lee Township involving a car that struck an embankment and overturned, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post reports that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on County Road 27 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment at about 8:38 a.m. The vehicle then overturned before coming back onto the roadway; the passenger was ejected and the car came to a stop on its side, according to the post. A 20-year-old woman from Carrollton was driving the car.

Also read Oregon Ducks Big Ten Title Path and Playoff Hopes After Ohio State Win

She was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton with minor injuries, the post said. The post also said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Benjamin Dickson, 22, of Carrollton, was the front-seat passenger. He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner’s Office, the post said.

Advertisement

The post said Dickson wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Fire Department, EMT of Carrollton and the Carroll County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. In a release, the post said alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash and that the crash remains under investigation.