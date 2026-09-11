Ohio State Suspends Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Men On Fire

Sigma Alpha Epsilon at Ohio State University was placed on interim suspension after a viral video showed two men engulfed in flames while onlookers laughed. Police say the incident occurred Saturday, but no calls for service were made at the time.

Ohio State University has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension following the circulation of a disturbing video showing two men engulfed in flames.

University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson confirmed the immediate action, stating the institution is actively investigating the matter while referring it to both university officials and Columbus police.

Also read Ohio State suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon after party results in medical intervention

The video, which has drawn widespread attention across social media platforms, depicts a chaotic scene where a large group of people stood outside laughing and shouting.

Many in the crowd were seen wearing the university's distinctive red and white colors as a man in a gray sweatsuit sat on the ground with his sweatpants on fire.

The situation escalated rapidly as the burning man lunged at a second person wearing an identical outfit, tackling him to the ground.

The second man's clothing immediately caught fire, causing both individuals to roll on the ground and strip off their burning clothes as flames crept up their bodies.

Several onlookers eventually intervened in the terrifying ordeal, with at least one person observed holding a small fire extinguisher to help the victims.

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Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert stated that the fiery scene appeared to take place at an event on Saturday evening.

Police reported that they did not receive any calls for service at the location during the incident itself.

Instead, authorities received a call on Sunday evening from a concerned individual reporting that the viral video was circulating online.

It remains unclear whether the two burned men were students or members of the fraternity involved in some sort of ritual.

University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson emphasized that the individuals in question are currently receiving necessary medical care.

Johnson released a statement affirming Ohio State's commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all students.

The university expects all students and student organizations to uphold the institution's core values and safety commitments at all times.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon CEO Steve Mitchell addressed the incident with a stern message regarding the organization's standards.

Mitchell stated that behavior violating the organization's high standards has absolutely no place within its ranks.

He confirmed that the national organization is taking the matter seriously and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fraternity leadership is working closely with university officials and local law enforcement to determine the full scope of the event.

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Mitchell added that the organization will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable based on the results of the investigation.

The incident has sparked intense scrutiny as authorities continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses regarding the events of Saturday.

The university has not yet clarified how the fraternity is linked to the specific event or the conditions of the two men.

No further medical details about the condition of the two burned men have been released to the public at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing as police and university officials work to piece together the sequence of events.

The video continues to circulate widely online, prompting further questions about hazing and student safety on campus.

Authorities have not yet released any names or specific charges related to the individuals involved in the fiery incident.

The university's interim suspension of the fraternity serves as a preliminary measure while the full investigation unfolds.

This case highlights the intense pressure on university administrations to respond swiftly to viral videos involving student safety.

Local and national media have picked up the story, amplifying the scrutiny on Ohio State's handling of the situation.

The fraternity's national leadership has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by both local police and university administrators.