Ohio State Fire Marshal pays tribute to North Royalton firefighter killed in the line of duty

The Ohio State Fire Marshal paid tribute Thursday to North Royalton Firefighter Ryan Milligan, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio State Fire Marshal paid tribute Thursday to North Royalton Firefighter Ryan Milligan, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Firefighter Milligan, 36, of Seven Hills, died Monday evening while battling a house fire in the 2100 block of West Royalton Rd. in Broadview Heights. A second firefighter, Andrew Protsman, 38, of Parma, suffered serious injuries in that same fire and remains hospitalized.

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“The loss of one firefighter and the serious injury of another is a heartbreaking tragedy that resonates far beyond their department,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These firefighters answered the call to serve others without hesitation, placing themselves in harm’s way to protect their community. ” The State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation into the fire, which is being conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives .

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The cause of the fire remains undetermined In addition to firefighters from North Royalton and Broadview Heights, firefighters from Seven Hills and Brecksville were also on the scene of the deadly fire. On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the State of Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout North Royalton, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Firefighter Milligan’s funeral. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: North Royalton firefighter dies in line of duty, 2nd firefighter seriously injured Procession for North Royalton firefighter killed in the line of duty, governor orders flags lowered Community honors North Royalton firefighter Ryan Milligan