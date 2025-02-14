Ohio State Edges Minnesota in Overtime Thriller

No. 9 Ohio State rallied from a late deficit to defeat Minnesota 87-84 in a thrilling overtime game. Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 25 points, while Elsa Lemmila sealed the victory with a last-second block.

No. 9 Ohio State overcame a late deficit and outlasted Minnesota 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night. Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 25 points, while Elsa Lemmila provided a crucial last-second block to seal the victory. Ava Watson chipped in with 16 points, and Jaloni Cambridge and Taylor Thierry added 10 apiece for Ohio State (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten). The Buckeyes held a commanding 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but allowed Minnesota to rally and force overtime.

Sophie Hart paced Minnesota (19-7, 7-7) with 21 points, significantly exceeding her season average of 8.5. Alexsia Rose added 17, and the Gophers received double-digit scoring from five players.Ohio State's relentless defense pressured Minnesota throughout the game, resulting in 13 steals, nine more than the Gophers. The Buckeyes capitalized on these turnovers, scoring 30 points off Minnesota's miscues. Despite trailing on the boards, 35-27, Ohio State's ability to generate turnovers proved crucial. In contrast, Minnesota's offensive strategy focused on second-chance opportunities. Their strong rebounding effort translated into a plus-10 margin in second-chance points, keeping them within striking distance.The overtime period belonged to Ohio State, who shot a blistering 75% from the floor, connecting on 6 of 8 shots. This offensive surge proved decisive as Minnesota shot 50% from the field in overtime. Lemmila's timely block late in the extra session helped Ohio State maintain its lead and ultimately secure the hard-fought victory





