Ohio State Dominates Michigan in 45-0 Shutout as Ryan Day Celebrates Rivalry Win
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts emotionally after a 45-0 shutout victory over Michigan, delivering a profane message about the rivalry amid pressure from the fan base.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gets a high five from cornerback Devin Sanchez following the 45-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026.
| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Wolverines were shut out, losing 45-0 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. For perspective, it was their first shutout against Michigan since the 1960’s OSU head coach was highly emotional following the game, sending a clear message about how he feels about the Maize and Blue. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a play against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.
| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectOn the field, Day was interviewed following the victory and did not shy away from the hatred of the rivalry.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on College FootballFollow College Football