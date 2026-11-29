Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts emotionally after a 45-0 shutout victory over Michigan, delivering a profane message about the rivalry amid pressure from the fan base.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gets a high five from cornerback Devin Sanchez following the 45-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 28, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Wolverines were shut out, losing 45-0 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. For perspective, it was their first shutout against Michigan since the 1960’s OSU head coach was highly emotional following the game, sending a clear message about how he feels about the Maize and Blue. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a play against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectOn the field, Day was interviewed following the victory and did not shy away from the hatred of the rivalry.