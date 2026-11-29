The Ohio State Buckeyes delivered a commanding performance against the Michigan Wolverines, securing a 45-0 win on Saturday. Despite missing out on the Big Ten title, the team showcased elite football with standout performances from Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson, while quarterback Luke Fahey displayed impressive poise.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We asked ChatGPT to recap Saturday's OSU- Michigan game, but make it 1930s old-timey sportswriter style! We hope you enjoy it! COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Crew may have assured the faithful Friday that there would be a playoff to occupy their December afternoons, but come Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes gave this town something altogether more precious: a football memory to be savored for a lifetime.

There will be no Big Ten crown for the Buckeyes this season, nor will they be summoned to battle for the national championship. But on this glorious Saturday afternoon, the Scarlet and Gray played a brand of football that looked every bit the part of the No. 1 outfit the experts proclaimed them to be back in August. The final accounting: Ohio State 45, Michigan 0.

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All week long, anxious Buckeye followers scratched their heads and wondered how their beloved team could possibly be installed as a double-digit favorite against a Michigan eleven boasting a formidable defense and fresh off an upset of previously unbeaten UCLA. Surely, they thought, there must be a catch. Ohio State came out swinging, delivering one punishing blow after another, building a 21-0 advantage by the half and never allowing the visitors so much as a glimmer of hope.