Ohio State Crushes Washington in Dominant 93-69 Victory

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured a resounding victory over the Washington Huskies on Wednesday night, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive tenacity.

Ohio State secured a dominant victory over Washington with a final score of 93-69 on Wednesday night at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes , led by a stellar performance from their guard trio of John Mobley Jr. , Micah Parrish and Bruce Thornton , shot an impressive 58.2% from the field and 61.1% from 3-point range. The Buckeyes ' relentless offense started to take shape in the first half.

A 10-consecutive made field goal streak, fueled by deep shots from Mobley, Parrish and Bradshaw, propelled them to a commanding lead. Ohio State's defense was equally effective, forcing three steals that translated into six quick points. By halftime, the Buckeyes had established a 51-34 advantage.The second half saw the Buckeyes maintain their dominance, extending their lead to over 20 points early on. The guard trio continued to impress, with Mobley Jr., Parrish and Thornton each scoring over 20 points. The Buckeyes' center tandem of Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart also contributed significantly, showcasing their skills on both ends of the court. Bradshaw scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds, while Stewart added six points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Ohio State finished the game with a strong 34-22 rebound advantage, solidifying their victory





11W / 🏆 384. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

College Basketball Ohio State Washington Buckeyes Huskies Victory John Mobley Jr. Micah Parrish Bruce Thornton Aaron Bradshaw Sean Stewart

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio State Will Host National Championship Celebration at Ohio Stadium on Sunday at NoonOhio State will host its national championship celebration at Ohio Stadium on Sunday at noon with Big Ten Network and 10TV televising.

Read more »

Spatial Immuno-Oncology Research - Columbus, Ohio job with The Ohio State University Department of PathologyThe Department of Pathology and the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology (PIIO) at The Ohio State University are seeking a research-focused tenure-track faculty member at advanced rank to lead an independent research program focused on spatial immuno-oncology, utilizing cutting-edge technologies (e.g.

Read more »

Former Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel Named Lieutenant Governor of OhioOhio Gov. Mike DeWine has selected former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel to be the new lieutenant governor of Ohio.

Read more »

Ohio State vs. Washington BasketballLet's pick this one up tonight on the drive to March! Series History : This will be the 13th overall meeting with the Huskies leading the series 8-4 (?!)

Read more »

Ohio State Looks to Strengthen NCAA Tournament Case Against Struggling WashingtonThe Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with a victory against a struggling Washington team. The Huskies have been inconsistent in Big Ten play, while the Buckeyes are seeking to capitalize on a favorable homestand.

Read more »

The Hurry-Up: Ohio State Expecting Handful of Priority In-state Recruits in Ohio Stadium Sunday, 2026 LB Cincere Johnson Puts Ohio State in His Top 10Maxwell Riley, Adam Guthrie and a few other in-state recruits are expected to be at Ohio Stadium Sunday and 2026 LB Cincere Johnson puts OSU in his top 10.

Read more »