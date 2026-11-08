Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shares Immediate Reaction to Oregon Ducks Loss

For Ohio State Buckeyes' (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) coach Ryan Day, losing to the No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) at 'The Horseshoe' was a shock

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day after the game at Ohio Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNot only did Oregon clinch a must-needed win to continue their pursuit of the College Football Playoff, the Buckeye leader stressed he was going to, "evaluate everything" with the Oregon loss becoming the third blow to the program this regular season. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Also read Oregon Gets Positive Jeremiah McClellan Injury Update Ahead of Ohio State

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectFor Day, the Buckeyes' early-set momentum on the field with a first drive touchdown off a running back Bo Jackson 16-yard rush was squandered as halftime loomed. Day particularly zeroed-in on the trick play for a punt return, in which senior Ducks edge rusher Teitum Tuioti was snapped the ball to pass to fellow outside linebacker Matayo Uiagelelei, who returned the ball 30 yards to the Ohio State 39 yard line for a first down.

That play resulted soon after in a nine-yard running back Dierre Hill Jr. touchdown, which began stretch of scoring for Oregon the Buckeyes struggled to stop.

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"Well, I think really where the game - I think anyone could see where the game changed was we lost those two possessions there in the second quarter, and you know they hit the fake punt on us, which is extremely disappointing on our end," Day said postgame. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates a touchdown by running back Bo Jackson during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026.

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Under freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, the Buckeyes saw a limited amount of targets to their star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with passing statistics of 36-50 with 360 yards and two touchdowns. Fahey clocked in better statistics on paper than Oregon's Dylan Raiola, but when it came to keeping a smooth march up the field, Day admitted the expectation wasn't met despite Fahey "trying his tail off.

" "And I talk all the time about you know if you have momentum, then you got to keep it," Day said. "If you don't, you got to go get it, and you go get it with you know making one play, and you know we weren't able to do that, and so no, I mean I'm not going to sit here and say, point fingers at you know one group of guys that are coming up short because we're all coming up short, and again it starts.

" The Ohio State defense was also mentioned by Day in terms of lacking to stop Oregon during the end of the second quarter and particulary in the third quarter. For Day, "evaluate everything" was stressed to "weather the storm" that Day admitted his team was not used to. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the NCAA football game Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectDay also admitted that the first couple of drives showed positive signs of movement on the offense, but lamented that there was "no rhythm" for the Buckeyes in two consecutive games against USC and Oregon.

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"It's a tough spot to be in for a true freshman, but you know the expectation is to come in and play and win. So, but again, I still don't I still think we put him in some tough spots again. It's just you know my feeling right now is that we got to do a better job of not putting him in those . Just two games in a row where he's out there battling, and he missed throws.

He made some mistakes for sure, but that's his second start ever against you know a really good team," Day added. Day gave Oregon and Dan Lanning their props, stressing that giving Fahey more opportunities to run the ball consistently and not rely on the passing game could be a way to give relief to their freshman, who's had two rough introduction games at the college level.

ALLY OSBORNE A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA.

She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market , Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations can be found on her social media pages.

Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.