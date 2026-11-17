The Ohio State Buckeyes face a critical finish to their 2026 season. A win against Nebraska and Michigan is required to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive for Ryan Day's team.

The Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves in a precarious position as the 2026 college football regular season approaches its final weeks. Head coach Ryan Day and his roster sit at a 7-3 record, a mark that would typically eliminate a team from postseason contention. However, the Buckeyes remain mathematically eligible for the College Football Playoff. Their path forward is narrow and unforgiving, requiring perfection in the final stretch to maintain any hope of reaching the national stage.

Critical Schedule Remains

The Buckeyes have two vital regular-season games remaining on their calendar. They must defeat both the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines to keep their playoff dreams alive. A single loss in either of these next two weeks would immediately eliminate Ohio State from postseason consideration. The team cannot afford to drop any games if they want to rewrite their season narrative and prove their worth to selection committee members.

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Nebraska Challenge

Ohio State faces a tricky matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who hold a 6-4 record on the season. Despite their winning-loss record, Nebraska has shown the ability to compete with elite teams. The Cornhuskers recently lost to Indiana by a narrow 20-17 margin and previously fell to Oregon by three points. These close defeats against top-tier opponents suggest that Nebraska should not be underestimated. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea leads an offense that will test Ohio State's defensive scheme. Nebraska's defense ranks as the sixth-best total defense in all of college football, presenting a formidable obstacle for the Buckeyes' offensive line and skill players.

Michigan Threat

The second leg of the Buckeyes' playoff push involves traveling to face the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan currently holds a 5-5 record, having won only two games in conference play. Many observers might view this as an easy victory for Ohio State, but the Wolverines possess a dangerous defense. Michigan ranks as the ninth-best total defense in the nation. This creates a difficult scenario for the Buckeyes, who will face back-to-back weeks of elite defensive fronts. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have demonstrated that their team can still ruin the playoff chances of higher-ranked opponents when playing on their home field.

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Offensive Concerns

A major factor in Ohio State's current standing is the performance of their offense. The team has struggled to generate consistent production, which compounds the difficulty of facing top-ranked defenses. The Buckeyes are currently starting true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey. While Fahey has shown promise, the overall offensive struggles have kept the team from climbing the rankings. Facing strong defensive units like Nebraska and Michigan in consecutive weeks could expose these offensive weaknesses. The coaching staff must find a way to improve offensive efficiency to have any chance of winning these critical games.

Selection Committee History

The Buckeyes' journey through the rankings has been volatile. In the first week of the college football rankings, Ohio State was positioned as one of the first two teams on the bubble. By week two, the team dropped completely out of the playoff conversation. A recent victory against Northwestern helped stabilize their resume and reminded voters of their potential. All of Ohio State's losses came against top-ranked opponents at the time of the games, with the exception of the loss to Oregon. This body of work provides a foundation, but it requires wins in the final two games to be convincing.

Path to Nine Wins

To secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes must reach nine wins this season. This requirement places immense pressure on the final two games. Ohio State plays one of the toughest schedules in the nation, which has made accumulation of wins difficult. The team must now execute flawlessly to close out the season on a high note. A victory over Nebraska followed by a win against Michigan would give Ohio State a strong case for inclusion. Any failure to win both games would end the season early and likely result in no postseason berth for the Buckeyes.