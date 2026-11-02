Ohio Somali Community Endorses Amy Acton for Governor Amid Tight Race

Somali immigrants in Columbus, home to 70,000 residents, back Democrat Amy Acton against Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio's critical gubernatorial election.

Democratic candidate Amy Acton has secured explicit backing from the Somali immigrant community in Ohio as the state prepares for its gubernatorial election. State Representative Ismail Mohamed appeared in a video message urging supporters to prioritize the governor's race, describing it as the most important political contest in Ohio. This endorsement highlights the growing political influence of the region's large Somali population, which is concentrated primarily in central Ohio.

Community Leadership and Political Mobilization

State Representative Mohamed emphasized the collective strength of the Somali diaspora, noting that the community has at least 20 political representatives serving across the United States. He identified Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as their federal representative, stating that all these officials communicate through a shared group chat. Mohamed explained that this network cares most deeply about issues affecting their homeland, describing Somalia as their country and their people with the aim of maintaining a united front.

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The Columbus area hosts the second-largest Somali community in the nation, trailing only Minneapolis in terms of population size. According to current demographic data, nearly 70,000 Somali immigrants currently live in central Ohio. Mohamed directly encouraged residents in the Columbus area to vote and volunteer for Acton, signaling a coordinated effort to mobilize this significant voting bloc ahead of the November election.

Tight Gubernatorial Contest Between Acton and Ramaswamy

Acton faces Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy in Tuesday's election, which will determine who succeeds outgoing Governor Mike DeWine. Recent polling indicates a highly competitive race, with both candidates receiving negative marks from voters regarding their respective campaign strategies. The contest has drawn national attention due to the tight margin and the contrasting backgrounds of the two contenders.

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Acton's previous tenure as Ohio's Department of Health Director has been a focal point of the election. She served as the state's COVID-19 response leader in early 2020, a period when Ohio was the first state in the nation to close all public schools. According to a report from Breitbart News in October, she eventually resigned from her position, citing that the demands of the job were too great. This history continues to shape voter perceptions of her candidacy.

Immigration Dynamics and Local Political Response

The demographic shift in central Ohio occurred in January amid a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) effort to crack down on illegal immigration. The influx of immigrants into the area has sparked political debate at the local level. Columbus Mayor, described as far-left, publicly labeled ICE's presence as unwelcome, directly opposing Trump administration efforts to enforce federal immigration laws. This stance aligns with the broader political interests of Acton and her supporters.

The intersection of immigration policy and local governance adds complexity to the campaign. While Acton benefits from the support of recent immigrant communities, the political friction surrounding ICE operations highlights the divided views within Columbus. The mayor's opposition to federal enforcement actions contrasts with the national Republican platform, further polarizing the electorate in this crucial swing state.

Future Implications for Ohio Electorate

The endorsement from Representative Mohamed underscores the strategic importance of minority voter engagement in Ohio's political landscape. With the Somali community representing a significant and mobilized segment of the Columbus electorate, their active participation could influence the final outcome of the governor's race. The election result will not only determine the next governor but also reflect the shifting demographics and political priorities of central Ohio.

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As the election approaches, both Acton and Ramaswamy are likely to intensify their outreach efforts to secure support from diverse communities. The tight polling numbers suggest that every vote will count, making the mobilization of groups like the Somali community a decisive factor. The interplay between local immigration debates, national political trends, and community activism will define the remainder of the campaign season.