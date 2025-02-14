Ohio Senator Roegner Announces Run for State Treasurer

Veteran Ohio Senator Kristina Roegner, a Republican with a background in finance and government, has thrown her hat into the ring for the 2026 state treasurer race. This announcement comes amidst a reshuffling of Ohio's statewide political landscape, as term limits force all five executive offices to open up next year.

Republican Ohio Senator Kristina Roegner , a seasoned legislator with a background in finance and fiscal oversight, announced her candidacy for state treasurer on Thursday. Roegner, 56, from Hudson in northeast Ohio, has spent 14 years in the Ohio Legislature, serving four terms in the Ohio House and two in the Ohio Senate. During her tenure, she focused on regulatory and occupational licensure systems, financial matters, tax cuts, and government efficiency.

She recently presided over hearings on a Senate bill aiming to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at Ohio's public colleges and universities, a measure championed by Republican senators as a protection of conservative speech but criticized by opponents for potentially hindering academic freedom. Roegner pledged to be a responsible steward of the Ohio treasury, investing state tax revenue wisely and innovating to improve the lives of Ohioans. She emphasized her commitment to professionalism, integrity, and transparency in her role as state treasurer, stating that the money in the state treasury belongs to the taxpayers. Roegner's private sector experience includes working as a mechanical engineer at Westinghouse Power Generation and as an associate and client engagement manager at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. She holds an MBA in finance from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. Her announcement follows a week of shifting dynamics in Ohio's statewide races. Former Republican state Senator Niraj Antani suspended his campaign for secretary of state to pursue the treasurer's position. Antani, 33, cited the changing landscape after incumbent Treasurer Robert Sprague dropped his gubernatorial bid to run for secretary of state and incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched a campaign for state auditor. Both Sprague and LaRose have pledged to endorse Vivek Ramaswamy for governor should he seek the seat, as is widely expected. Antani, disappointed but undeterred, acknowledged the difficulty of competing with Sprague in the treasurer's race. He emphasized his decade-long fight against the status quo and his willingness to continue that battle in a different arena. This flurry of activity stems from all five of Ohio's statewide executive offices becoming vacant next year due to term limits. Antani, the first Indian-American and Hindu to serve in the Ohio House, was first elected in 2014. He served six years in the House and a single four-year term in the Ohio Senate before his district was redrawn to favor Democrats. He opted not to seek re-election, instead running for southern Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, where he finished a distant 10th in a crowded Republican primary





