Ohio senator criticizes OSU for keeping Wexner name on campus buildings

A state senator criticized The Ohio State University’s decision to retain Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings.State Sen. Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out aft

Ohio State University students are taking their push to remove billionaire Les Wexner’s name from campus into their own hands and covering it themselves. A state senator criticized The Ohio State University’s decision to retain Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings.

State Sen. Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out after ongoing public pressure to remove Wexner’s name due to his personal and financial connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Ohio State University campus currently has three prominent facilities named for Wexner: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the Wexner Center for the Arts and the Les Wexner Football Complex.

Also read After months-long review, Ohio State declines to remove Leslie Wexner’s name

“I am deeply disappointed in my alma mater for failing to take action and remove Wexner’s name from several buildings on campus,” DeMora said in a release. “Hundreds of students, faculty, and alumni—including myself—have spoken out and demanded that Les Wexner’s name no longer be associated with any part of campus. But yet again, it seems that the university is not listening to our concerns. This decision does not reflect the values and mission of the university.

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I am hoping that in the year ahead, Governor-elect Amy Acton will support the removal of Les Wexner’s name across campus. ”A deadly shooting involving two family members is under investigation after Delaware police were called to a home on Exeter Drive Friday morning. Delaware policeJudge Richard Wetzel delivered a verdict Friday in the sexual assault trial of Gary "Tom" Keesee Jr., following testimony from three women.

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