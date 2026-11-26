Some Ohio school district leaders say they’re missing out on millions of dollars as the owners of a natural gas pipeline challenge their property taxes.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Ohio school district leaders say they’re seeking relief from a major funding gap. Some say they’re missing out on millions of dollars as the owners of a natural gas pipeline challenge their property taxes.

The Hillsdale Local School District in Ashland County estimates it’s owed $40 million in delinquent property taxes from the Rover Pipeline. The district of roughly 800 students is marking its fourth year in a new K-12 building. The superintendent said the facility has been invaluable for growing the district’s programs and potential.

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"It is the heart of our community. It is one thing that really brings us all together as one," said Superintendent Kathy Trevathan. She said the rural community is invested in the school, and investment in the district was a selling point when developers approached landowners to build a pipeline a decade ago.