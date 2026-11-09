Ester Bravard Faces 15-Minute Delays and Safety Fears at U.S. 62 and Walnut St Intersection

Ester Bravard highlights severe congestion and safety risks at the U.S. 62 and E. Walnut Street intersection in Plain Township, Ohio, citing driver aggression and school bus delays.

Ester Bravard, a resident of Plain Township, Ohio, has reported critical traffic safety hazards to ABC 6 On Your Side at the intersection of U.S. 62 and E. Walnut St near New Albany. The serious concerns were formally raised on November 9, 2026, after Bravard experienced repeated close calls and severe congestion near her home. She described extreme traffic backups where waiting to make a left turn could take up to 15 minutes during peak times.

Bravard documented these frustrating conditions with videos showing bumper-to-bumper traffic along the corridor. She stated that the heavy congestion has created an atmosphere of aggression among drivers, making the area feel unsafe for residents and pedestrians alike. Her reports highlight a sharp decline in the quality of life she originally sought when she moved to the community.

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She moved to this specific location in 2019 hoping to find peace and quiet with plenty of land to see the stars at night. However, she observed that traffic issues began emerging approximately one year prior to her formal report. The sudden increase in volume has completely transformed the rural character of the neighborhood into a congested bottleneck.

Bravard described a particularly frightening incident where a driver behind her became enraged after she drove her son to soccer practice. That driver followed her for over a mile, laying on their horn repeatedly until she finally reached the destination. She now avoids crossing the intersection directly during evening hours, choosing instead to turn right and loop back around to ensure her personal safety.

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The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the liaison deputy for the area is aware of the congestion and has communicated with the township. They reported that they have not observed an increase in crashes in this specific zone, although Bravard argues this does not alleviate her fears. She contends that the stress of delays and aggressive behavior poses a significant threat to her well-being.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials indicated that no immediate action will occur until they widen the road and decide on potential roundabout installation. Matt Bruning from ODOT stated that officials are currently conducting a corridor study to improve the stretch between New Albany and Johnstown. They evaluated a four-way stop as an interim measure but rejected it due to the varying traffic volumes on both roadways.

Regarding school transportation, the New Albany-Plain Local Schools district acknowledged the stress of delays caused by the construction. Bus arrivals are reportedly delayed by 10 or 15 minutes, which Bravard notes impacts her children's daily routine. The district explained that students will not be held accountable for these specific issues, attributing delays to various factors including traffic accidents and weather.

Bruning confirmed that officials are discussing various intersection improvements, including roundabouts and signal timings. However, identifying funding sources and final project recommendations will take considerable time. The city of New Albany assigned a traffic engineer to analyze local traffic patterns to help inform these long-term infrastructure decisions.

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Meanwhile, major construction projects in the region continue to impact local traffic flow. The Intel construction project is expected to last through 2031, adding heavy transport vehicles to the area. Other road constructions near Green Chapel Road and Jug Street are nearing completion, with the city stating these will be substantially finished by the end of the year.

The Licking County Transportation Improvement District continues to provide regular project updates on its website for public visibility. Despite these ongoing efforts, residents like Bravard feel the fixes cannot arrive soon enough. The combination of heavy industrial traffic and local congestion has created a persistent challenge for the community's safety and convenience.