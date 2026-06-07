Ohio police searching for suspects after shooting leave multiple casualties near festival

'Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,' Toledo Police Department says.

Firearms are abundant in the United States, and thousands of people across the country die of gunshot wounds each year. / AP Authorities in the US state of Ohio were searching for suspects following a shooting near a festival that saw multiple casualties, police said.

"Officers discovered multiple shooting victims" near the Old West End Festival following reports of shots fired, the Toledo Police Department posted on X on Saturday, without providing specifics on the number of victims or their status. "Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved," the department said, urging residents and visitors to avoid the area.

US House passes bill to send $1.8B aid to Ukraine, tighten sanctions on RussiaUS House passes bill to send $1.8B aid to Ukraine, tighten sanctions on RussiaThe Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. Firearms are abundant in the United States, and thousands of people across the country die of gunshot wounds each year.

US House passes bill to send $1.8B aid to Ukraine, tighten sanctions on RussiaUS House passes bill to send $1.8B aid to Ukraine, tighten sanctions on RussiaFrance launches war crimes, torture probe into Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activists





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Multiple people shot near festival in Toledo, Ohio, officials sayThe Toledo Police Department reported that the shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival.

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