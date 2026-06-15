Ohio police chief indicted on 70 sex-related charges, arrested in Florida

Bethel, Ohio, Police Chief Chad Essert was arrested in Florida after being indicted on 70 felony sex-related charges in Clermont County, Ohio.

Bethel, Ohio, Police Chief Chad Essert was arrested in Florida on Thursday after a Clermont County grand jury indicted him on 70 felony sex-related charges involving allegations from more than 15 years ago, authorities said.

The indictment, also announced June 11, includes 56 counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. All 70 charges are third-degree felonies.

If convicted on all counts, Essert could face a maximum sentence of 280 years in prison, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the alleged offenses occurred between 2005 and 2010, when Essert was an instructor with the Young Marines and a teacher at Scarlet Oaks in Sharonville. The victim was a student of Essert’s during that period, according to investigators.

Officials said the indictment is separate from and unrelated to an earlier investigation involving Essert that had been reported by local media.

“It takes tremendous courage for a victim to come forward, especially when the accused wears a badge and holds a position of authority,” Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton said in a statement. “Today’s indictment demonstrates that no one is above the law. Every victim deserves to be heard, and every allegation will be thoroughly investigated and pursued in accordance with the law. ” Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said the case reflected cooperation between his office and the sheriff’s office.

“This investigation is a perfect example of how victims are protected and served regardless of the name or title of the perpetrator,” Tekulve said. “The Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office worked seamlessly in this effort. ” The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of similar conduct to contact law enforcement. Officials said information from victims and witnesses may assist the ongoing investigation.

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