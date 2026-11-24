Danielle Rowan faces endangerment charges after authorities allege she fabricated her four-year-old daughter's leukemia diagnosis, subjecting the child to painful, unnecessary medical treatments.

Danielle Rowan, a 32-year-old Ohio woman and founder of the Little Baby Blessings Foundation, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after prosecutors allege she fabricated a cancer diagnosis for her four-year-old daughter, Genevieve. Authorities state that Rowan subjected the child to unnecessary injections and denied her solid food, causing severe physical distress while maintaining a public persona as a charitable advocate.

Details of the Alleged Fabrication

Authorities allege that Rowan deceived her family and the public by claiming Genevieve had B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a rare blood cancer affecting white blood cells. Following a May announcement of the diagnosis, Rowan reportedly subjected the toddler to a regimen of injection treatments while her husband, Josh Rowan, remained home with their other child. The affidavit notes that the child began gaining weight, sweating at night, and became irritable, symptoms Rowan attributed to steroid medications prescribed for the supposed cancer treatment.

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The narrative unraveled when Josh Rowan and Genevieve's parents grew suspicious of repeated treatment delays. Suspicion intensified after Rowan produced a document purportedly from the child's physicians, which a medical professional confirmed was not authentic. This discovery prompted a domestic dispute on November 10 involving the couple, leading Powell Police Department officers to respond to the home where Rowan resides with her husband.

Medical Mismanagement and Evidence

Police documents reveal that Rowan additionally misled the family's pediatrician by stating Genevieve could not consume solid foods. This deception led medical staff to prescribe high-calorie Pediasure, with the child reportedly given up to four bottles daily. Investigators state this dietary restriction caused the four-year-old to suffer from constipation and significant agony. When confronted with evidence from her personal and business social media pages, Rowan initially denied telling friends and family about the cancer, later claiming she did not remember making the posts or was unsure of her intent.

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Following the arrest, Genevieve was transported to Columbus Nationwide Children's Hospital, where medical professionals confirmed the child did not have leukemia. The hospital visit served as the definitive proof that the leukemia diagnosis was entirely fabricated. Investigators suggest Rowan maintained a double life, presenting herself as a benevolent leader of a charity for needy children online while allegedly endangering her own daughter's physical and emotional well-being.

Charity Background and Legal Consequences

The Little Baby Blessings Foundation, which Rowan launched in 2022, aims to help mothers and children thrive without barriers. Josh Rowan serves as the organization's treasurer and works full-time for Nationwide Realty Investors. His biography on the charity's website states he became passionate about the mission after learning about it from Danielle, recognizing the importance of providing essential items to children aged zero to five at no cost. Local news channel WBNS reported on the arrest, noting that acquaintances were stunned by the allegations against a woman they described as dedicated to helping others.

Danielle Rowan was initially held at the Delaware County Jail but has since posted bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 3. Prosecutors indicate that if convicted of a second-degree felony, she could face up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000. Neither Danielle nor Joshua Rowan responded to requests for comment regarding the serious charges filed against them.