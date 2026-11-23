Rowan accused of forcing child into unnecessary treatments after faking leukemia diagnosis. Husband discovered fraud, leading to arrest and jail release.

Authorities in Ohio have arrested a mother named Rowan after discovering she fabricated a leukemia diagnosis for her young daughter, subjecting the child to unnecessary and painful medical interventions. The Delaware County Jail confirmed her custody following the arrest, though she has since been released after posting bond. This case highlights the severe consequences of medical child abuse and the importance of parental transparency in healthcare decisions.

Arrest Triggered By Medical Record Dispute

The investigation began on November 10 when officers with the Powell Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at a residential home. According to the probable cause arrest affidavit, the situation escalated when Rowan's husband demanded to view their daughter's official medical records. Tensions rose significantly during this confrontation, leading the husband to take both the daughter and her sister to stay at Rowan's parents' house for safety and separation.

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Rowan later arrived at the residence where she allegedly demanded that her parents hand over specific medications for her daughter. This incident prompted a second call to police, during which Rowan's husband and her parents provided detailed statements to authorities. They informed law enforcement that Rowan had previously claimed her daughter was diagnosed with leukemia back in May, a statement that would soon be proven entirely false.

Painful Treatments Based On Fake Diagnosis

Following the alleged diagnosis, the child underwent a series of medical procedures that caused significant physical distress. Rowan allegedly had the girl receive several steroid injections, which resulted in unintended weight gain and increased irritability in the toddler. The family became increasingly suspicious of the legitimacy of the diagnosis as treatments were repeatedly delayed and invasive measures, such as the installation of a semi-permanent IV line, were proposed.

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To validate the situation, Rowan presented her family with a document purportedly from the oncology department of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Her relatives shared this document with a medical professional who immediately identified the report as a forgery. Subsequently, the family arranged for a doctor at a children's hospital to examine the girl, who conclusively determined that the child did not have cancer and had never been diagnosed with leukemia.

Additional Medical Abuse And Social Media Evidence

Beyond the fabricated cancer diagnosis, Rowan is accused of deceiving a pediatrician by claiming her daughter could not consume solid foods. This false claim led the doctor to prescribe high-calorie PediaSure supplements for the child. Authorities allege that Rowan administered three to four bottles of this formula daily, which caused the girl to suffer from regular constipation and significant pain during feeding times.

When investigators interviewed Rowan, she initially denied ever telling anyone that her daughter had cancer. However, detectives presented her with social media posts where she had publicly discussed the faux diagnosis. When confronted with this digital evidence, Rowan claimed she "did not remember making the posts," a statement that further undermined her credibility during the investigation.

Custody Status And Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Rowan was taken into custody at the Delaware County Jail following her arrest and has remained a subject of intense legal scrutiny. It is currently unclear whether she has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel to represent her in the upcoming proceedings. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has not immediately responded to requests for further updates regarding the status of her case or the specific charges filed against her.

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Friends of the defendant have expressed shock and confusion regarding the allegations. One friend noted the drastic change in behavior, questioning the nature of their relationship and the truthfulness of past interactions. The case remains open as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the medical abuse and the impact on the child's health and well-being.