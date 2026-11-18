Matthew Hawkins faces kidnapping charges after allegedly transporting a 17-year-old from South Carolina to Virginia and keeping her dog. Authorities detail the arrest and extradition process following the August incident.

Matthew Hawkins, a 41-year-old man from Ohio, is currently incarcerated in Virginia after being charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from South Carolina. The charges include grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, stemming from an incident that occurred in August. Hawkins allegedly abducted the teenager and her labradoodle, transporting them nearly 200 miles away from their home before abandoning the girl in Virginia while retaining possession of the dog.

The August Abduction and Rescue Timeline

Authorities in Florence, South Carolina, launched a preliminary investigation on August 6 after deputies responded to a report regarding the missing juvenile. The initial probe concluded that Hawkins had traveled to the teen's residence to pick up both the 17-year-old and her pet. He subsequently took the girl to Martinsville, Virginia, where he allegedly abandoned her.

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Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies located the girl on August 7, one day after she went missing. Kentucky State Police troopers tracked down Hawkins the following day, August 8, in Winchester, Virginia. Law enforcement officers arrested Hawkins without incident at that location, at which point he still possessed the victim's labradoodle.

Custody Proceedings and Extradition Details

Following his arrest in Kentucky, Hawkins was initially taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was later extradited to Henry County, Virginia, where he was processed at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Friday, November 13. This processing occurred just last week, marking a significant procedural milestone in the case.

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Hawkins made his first appearance in Darlington County District Court, where a magistrate judge ordered him to be held without bond. It remains unclear whether Hawkins has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel since his arrest. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office provided no further updates when contacted regarding his legal representation status.

Legal Charges and Ongoing Investigation Scope

The defendant faces one count each of kidnapping, grand larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The grand larceny charge likely relates to the unauthorized retention of the labradoodle, while the kidnapping charge covers the forced transport of the minor. Prosecutors are moving forward with these charges as the investigation into the full scope of events continues.

Law enforcement has not yet revealed how Hawkins and the victim initially connected or the duration of their communication prior to the alleged kidnapping. The investigation remains active as police work to determine the specific events that led to his arrest. Parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to consult resources for protecting children from exploitation as this case highlights the dangers of unsupervised interactions.