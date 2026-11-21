Matthew Hawkins, 41, of Cincinnati, was extradited to South Carolina and denied bond on charges of kidnapping, grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Matthew Hawkins, 41, of Cincinnati, faces kidnapping and other charges after authorities say he took a South Carolina teenager to Virginia and abandoned her. Authorities say Matthew Hawkins took a 17-year-old girl and her dog from South Carolina to Virginia, where he abandoned the teenager.

Hawkins was extradited to South Carolina in November and denied bond on kidnapping and other charges. A 41-year-old Ohio man accused of taking a missing South Carolina teenager to Virginia and abandoning her has been extradited to Darlington County, where a judge denied him bond, authorities said. Matthew Hawkins, of Cincinnati, was charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a Nov. 16 update from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

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Deputies began investigating Aug. 6 after responding to a report of a missing juvenile near Bromfield Street in the Florence area of Darlington County. Investigators said Hawkins picked up the 17-year-old girl and her labradoodle and took them to Martinsville, Virginia, where he abandoned the teenager. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office found her Aug. 7. Kentucky State Police arrested Hawkins the following day in Winchester, Kentucky.

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The teenager’s dog was in his possession when he was arrested, authorities said. Hawkins was initially held at the Clark County Detention Center in Kentucky pending extradition to Virginia. Darlington County authorities also placed a hold on him in connection with the South Carolina charges. On Nov. 13, Hawkins was extradited from the Henry County Adult Detention Center in Virginia to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County.

A county magistrate denied bond on all charges. The Source: Information in this story came from a Nov. 16, 2026, Facebook post by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office detailing the investigation, Matthew Hawkins’ arrest and extradition, and the charges against him. This story was reported from Los Angeles.