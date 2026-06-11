Ohio Lawmakers Finalize Key Bills and Budget Before Summer Recess

A comprehensive review of the legislation passed by Ohio lawmakers, including voter ID laws, Medicaid reform, a 4 billion dollar capital budget, and public safety measures, as well as failed attempts to regulate data centers and ban child marriage.

The Ohio legislature recently engaged in a high-pressure sprint to finalize a wide array of legislative priorities before entering their summer recess. Among the most significant achievements was the movement toward stricter voting requirements.

Senate Joint Resolution 10, which proposes a constitutional amendment requiring photo identification for voters, is heading toward the November ballot. This effort is complemented by House Bill 472, which seeks to extend these requirements to mail-in ballots by mandating a photocopy of a valid ID. Beyond electoral changes, lawmakers tackled systemic issues in healthcare and public finance.

Senate Bill 315 introduces bipartisan reforms to the Medicaid system specifically aimed at identifying and prosecuting fraudulent activity more effectively, while also modernizing the SNAP program by introducing chip-enabled EBT cards to enhance security. Additionally, a massive capital budget of nearly 4 billion dollars was passed under Senate Bill 450, ensuring that critical infrastructure and various community projects across the state receive necessary funding. Public safety and the protection of vulnerable populations were central themes in the recent legislative push.

Senate Bill 273 provides a voluntary mechanism for law enforcement agencies to store firearms for individuals who are experiencing mental health crises, offering a proactive approach to suicide and violence prevention. In terms of youth mobility, Senate Bill 419 modifies the age for obtaining a probationary or temporary driver's license, lowering the threshold from 15 and a half to 15 years, though the full license remains restricted to those 16 and older.

The legislature also focused on the rights of victims of sexual offenses. Senate Bill 421 seeks to extend the statute of limitations for civil cases from one year to five years, providing victims a longer window to seek justice. Simultaneously, Senate Bill 422 tightens restrictions on sex offenders by prohibiting them from knowingly entering schools, preschools, or childcare centers, shifting the focus from mere residency distances to actual presence in these sensitive areas.

Consumer rights and child welfare also saw significant legislative movement. House Bill 563 addresses the growing frustration with ticket sales by requiring the disclosure of the total price upfront and mandating that sellers reveal if they are not affiliated with the official platform. This bill also empowers the state to take legal action against scammers.

In the realm of child care, House Bill 647 grants the attorney general increased authority to investigate fraud, allowing for the immediate suspension of licenses under suspicion and the implementation of advanced data analytics for monitoring. Furthermore, House Bill 667, named in honor of victims Reagan Tokes and Patrick Heringer, aims to strengthen the criminal justice system by granting judges more discretion to imprison repeat offenders and improving the reporting requirements for the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

Despite these successes, several high-profile measures failed to pass. House Bill 646, which attempted to regulate data centers, did not advance. The bill aimed to reduce sales tax exemptions for multi-billion dollar corporations from 100 percent to 50 percent, a move supported by House Speaker Matt Huffman who argued that these companies often build in Ohio regardless of the incentives.

The bill also sought to address environmental concerns by requiring closed-loop water systems and better water quality monitoring, while also attempting to create a specific electric rate class for data centers to ensure they bear their fair share of utility costs. Most notably, Senate Bill 341, which would have banned child marriage in Ohio, failed to reach the Senate floor for a vote despite unanimous committee approval.

This leaves a gap in the law, as the state has previously allowed marriage at very young ages with parental and judicial consent





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Ohio Legislature Voter Identification Public Safety Laws Medicaid Reform Government Budget

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