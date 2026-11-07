Ohio law enforcement groups support Flock cameras, call for oversight

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio (FOP) made a joint announcement with three other law enforcement groups Friday about the use of Flock cameras and the need for oversight.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio made a joint announcement with three other law enforcement groups Friday about the use of Flock cameras and the need for oversight.

In a message shared by the FOP, the groups announced they support Flock cameras as an “investigative tool that helps put dangerous criminals behind bars,” while also demanding accountability and oversight, including: Clear rules and stricter penalties for law enforcement members who abuse camera data. Better oversight of police agencies through mandatory audits. Security and transparency requirements for technology providers.

Also read Akron man indicted in deadly hit-and-run; police say Flock camera helped crack case

The FOP released the following statement alongside the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association: We have heard many Ohioans’ concerns about the danger that could come from those who seek to abuse access to this important police investigative resource, and we share those concerns. Law enforcement has many investigatory tools, and unauthorized access is a serious crime under Ohio Revised Code.

Law Enforcement professionals should be held to the same standard regarding Flock cameras. Both Attorney General Andy Wilson and candidates for Attorney General in the November election have expressed a desire for this deterrent. We also want agencies to be held accountable through mandatory audits in which humans review data on who is accessing Flock camera information, how often, and for what purpose.

Advertisement

If an agency allows for widespread abuse, it should be reported publicly so that civilian administrators can work to protect Ohioans’ privacy. Agencies should also track and report the number of arrests made because of Flock camera data. The claim that they serve a legitimate and important purpose for law enforcement should be supported with evidence. Camera technology providers should be required to implement stringent cybersecurity measures.

Those signing contracts and local elected officials should demand transparency and share with the community the steps taken to protect captured data. We recommend requirements involving cybersecurity standards, access controls, breach notification, data retention, and independent security audits.