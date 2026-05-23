Ohio Kindergarten Graduation Fight: Parents Attack Each Other Blocking Views

Amid a kindergarten graduation ceremony, a group of ten people allegedly attacked another family, leaving one mother injured and resulting in the arrest of the aggressor.

A wild brawl broke out at an Ohio kindergarten graduation after a woman, Jessica Anderson, 28, allegedly took up too many seats and blocked other parents' views on their children's big day.

Craig Mays, one of the parents, witnessed a group of ten people suddenly attack his daughter's mother and him, leaving Mays on the ground and receiving a sucker punch while being kicked and punched by several men. Mays' daughter's mother required emergency room treatment for head injuries, swelling, and damaged wrist and knees. The fight resulted in Anderson being charged with felonious assault and subsequently arrested. Mays is considering pulling his daughter out of the school





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Kindergarten Graduation Parents Fight Blocking Views Felonious Assault Family Aggression

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Parents' brawl at Ohio kindergarten's graduation leaves one mother injuredA fight broke out at Queen of Apostles School in Toledo, Ohio, during the kindergarten graduation ceremony. Jessica Anderson, who was allegedly seated just behind Mays, led a group of her family members to attack Mays and his daughter's mother.

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