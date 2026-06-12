Ohio Implements Photo ID Requirement for Mail-In Voting, Sparking Debate

Ohio Republicans have passed a new law requiring photo identification for mail-in voting, set to take effect in 2027, along with a constitutional amendment on voter ID for the November ballot. Democrats and election officials criticize the rushed process and potential disenfranchisement.

Ohio is set to implement a significant change to its voting laws, requiring photo identification for mail-in voting, a method that was previously exempt from such requirements.

The new mandate, introduced and swiftly approved by Republican lawmakers within two days, will take effect ahead of the November 2027 election, leaving this year's voting unaffected. The measure is part of a broader effort to enhance election security, according to Republican sponsors, who argue that voter ID requirements are common-sense safeguards that enjoy broad public support. State Senator Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, emphasized that photo ID is crucial for maintaining voter confidence in elections.

However, Democrats have strongly opposed the change, labeling it unnecessary and citing the rarity of documented voter fraud. They also criticized the rushed legislative process, with the bill passing just 48 hours after its public introduction. Representative Dani Isaacsohn, the top House Democrat, argued that voter ID has not been a pressing issue for constituents, contrasting with Republicans' claims.

The new requirement stipulates that while voters may provide a photo ID when applying for an absentee ballot, they are not obligated to do so; those who do not must still provide other identifying information, such as the last four digits of their Social Security number or a driver's license number. However, when returning their ballot by mail, they must enclose a copy of their photo ID. Alternatively, voters can hand-deliver their ballot and show their ID in person.

The bill also introduces an online portal for absentee ballot requests, allowing voters to submit a photo of their face and ID. Exemptions are provided for those with sincere religious objections, military members, overseas Ohioans, individuals with severe medical conditions or disabilities, and incarcerated persons. This development follows the 2022 voter ID law that exempted mail voting after concerns that it would disadvantage senior citizens and other groups.

The recent pivot by Senate Republicans was partly motivated by internal party dynamics, as some House members criticized the earlier exemption. President Donald Trump weighed in, expressing strong support on his Truth Social platform. The measure has drawn protests from Democrats, state election officials, and the Ohio Election Officials Association, which represents bipartisan boards of election. Licking County Elections Director Brian Mead, a Republican, described the bill as dire in public testimony, highlighting bipartisan concerns.

The Ohio House approved a related constitutional amendment on Wednesday night in a 61-27 party-line vote, placing the question before voters in November. This amendment, likely to be named State Issue 3, would enshrine existing in-person voter ID requirements in the state constitution. Republicans argue this will further strengthen election integrity, while Democrats maintain it is an unnecessary restriction that could suppress turnout, particularly among marginalized groups.

The debate reflects ongoing national tensions over voting access and security, with Ohio becoming a focal point for these contested policies





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Ohio Voter ID Mail Voting Photo ID Election Security Republican Lawmakers Voter Fraud Constitutional Amendment Absentee Ballot Voter Suppression

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