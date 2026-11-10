Ohio ‘house of horrors’ mom whose 16 kids were found locked away in squalor is pregnant again

Ohio mom Elizabeth Siders, accused of abusing her 16 children, is pregnant again and has been ruled competent to stand trial in court.

Elizabeth Siders, 34 — who was arrested in June and charged with 19 counts of child endangerment, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor — appeared in Vinton County court Monday for a competency hearing.

Siders denied she was pregnant when she was booked into the county jail, but on Monday, her attorney, Thomas Stolly, confirmed she is expecting another child,Ohio mom Elizabeth Siders, accused of abusing her 16 children, is pregnant again and has been ruled competent to stand trial in court. Stolly did not provide a due date or any other details about his client’s pregnancy. At Monday’s hearing, the judge ruled Siders is competent to stand trial.

Also read Elizabeth Siders Declared Fit for Trial While Pregnant Amid Squalor Case

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The ruling followed an initial report that found Siders has depression and anxiety but no documented history of mental illness, her lawyer said.

Stolly has filed a motion seeking an evaluation of his client “to determine if she is not guilty by reason of insanity, because she was suffering from a condition which would produce legal insanity at the time of the alleged offenses,” Stolly wrote that he had spent extended time with Siders on “numerous occasions,” allowing him “to observe demeanor, conduct, and comprehension. ”Elizabeth Siders is one of four family members arrested for child endangerment for keeping the kids locked away in a 12-by-12 room inside the Ohio home.

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He said he believed she “may be suffering from significant mental health issues,” adding that her “competency may be an issue and a clear impediment to ability to assist in her own defense. ” Siders’ husband, Gary Siders Jr., who faces the same charges, is also undergoing a competency evaluation, though no hearing has been scheduled yet. Just an hour before Siders’ ruling, the same judge found that her mother-in-law, Christina Siders, is not competent to stand trial, WOUB reported.

Christina Siders’ psychological evaluation found she could potentially be restored to competency, and she will be sent to an inpatient facility for treatment. Her evaluation also noted signs of dementia, and her attorney is asking the court to pay for further evaluation by a specialist. Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, the charges could be refiled later. Gary Siders Sr. will remain under the court’s jurisdiction until a civil commitment is filed in county probate court.

The four adults were arrested in June and each initially faced 16 counts of felony child endangerment, after investigators said the 16 “almost feral” children — all believed to be the couple’s — The victims, aged 1 to 18, were mostly confined to the cramped space for at least the past four years, according to authorities, who described the grisly scene as “deplorable” and “third-world. ” Ohio mom Elizabeth Siders, accused of abusing her 16 children, is pregnant again and has been ruled competent to stand trial in court.

Elizabeth Siders is one of four family members arrested for child endangerment for keeping the kids locked away in a 12-by-12 room inside the Ohio home.