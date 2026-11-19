A recently approved Ohio bill that would relax many gun regulations in the state would lower the minimum age for concealed carry from 21 to 18.

Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for iPhone Download the FREE FOX19 NOW news app for Android COLUMBUS, Ohio - A recently approved Ohio bill that would relax many gun regulations in the state would lower the minimum age for concealed carry from 21 to 18.

Ohio House Democrats are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto the bill. They say changes like lowering the minimum age to 18 for concealed carry could be dangerous. What Senate Bill 278 does Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 278, which also removes short-barreled rifles, shotguns and suppressors from the state’s “dangerous ordnance” list.

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Sponsors say the bill brings Ohio in line with federal policy. The primary sponsor is state Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott. Background checks and standard paperwork are still required when buying from licensed dealers.

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Lawmakers differ on the bill Republicans say the bill is a win for gun owners and public safety advocates. Democrats argue the change leaves the so-called gun show loophole in place for private sales without background checks. What’s next The bill passed Nov. 10 and is awaiting action from the governor. It is unclear if DeWine will make a decision before his term is up.

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