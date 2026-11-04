Ohio Governor Race: Democrat Acton Wins, First Democratic Victory Since 2006

Democrat Acton wins the Ohio governor race, the first time since 2006 a Democrat has won the office. The Associated Press called the race at 10:49 p.m. EST.

Democrat Acton has won the Ohio governor race, the first victory for a Democrat in that office since 2006. The Associated Press declared Acton the winner at 10:49 p.m. EST. Acton is a physician who served as Ohio's health director during the COVID-era, and the result marks a significant shift in the state's top executive office.

In a statement after the victory, Acton said that Ohio had chosen unity over hate. The win came against Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate and biotech billionaire who ran with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Also read Democrat Amy Acton defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to be Ohio's next governor

How Acton Won the Ohio Governor Race

Acton won the Ohio governor race by defeating Ramaswamy, making Acton the first Democrat to hold the governor's office since 2006. The Associated Press made the call at 10:49 p.m. EST, which allowed the outcome to be confirmed on election night.

The victory is historically notable because Ohio has not elected a Democratic governor in nearly two decades. Acton's win therefore breaks a long run of Republican control of the top job in the state.

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Acton built the campaign around a clear message of economic and governance priorities. In the statement after the victory, Acton said that Ohio is ready for a governor who will fight to lower costs, take on corruption, and build a state where everyone gets a fair shot.

Acton's COVID-Era Record Shaped the Campaign

Acton's public profile was built during the COVID-era, when Acton served as Ohio's health director. Acton became a household name in 2020 as Ohio dealt with a wave of deaths, anxiety and social disruption at the start of the pandemic.

That period placed Acton in front of the public on questions of public health, daily life and government response. For many voters, the experience turned a medical professional into a statewide figure whose decisions were closely followed across Ohio.

The campaign also drew attention to the contrast between Acton's background in medicine and public health and Ramaswamy's career in business and biotechnology. Ramaswamy ran as a presidential candidate in 2024 before entering the Ohio contest.

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What the Result Means for Ohio Voters

The result means Ohio will have a Democratic governor for the first time since 2006, with Acton taking on responsibility for state government priorities. Governors in Ohio oversee the executive branch, and Acton's stated agenda focuses on cost of living, corruption and fair opportunity for residents.

Residents will now watch how Acton moves from campaign promises to governing decisions. The statements made after the race indicate that lowering costs and addressing corruption will be central themes of the new administration's public messaging.

Acton's victory also highlights the continued national interest in the Ohio race, which drew support from figures including President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Ramaswamy. The outcome will be closely analyzed by party strategists as a measure of voter priorities in the state.