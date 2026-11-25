Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 214 into law, eliminating state-level restrictions on suppressors and short-barreled weapons to align with updated ATF guidelines following a federal court ruling.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 214 into law on November 24, 2026, formally aligning the state with recent federal changes to the National Firearms Act. This legislative move removes Ohio-specific bureaucratic hurdles for suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns. The action brings Ohio in line with new enforcement guidelines established by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Federal Court Ruling Forces ATF Policy Shift

The catalyst for this federal policy change stems from a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix in the Northern District of Texas. Judge Hendrix determined that registration requirements for suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns were unconstitutional. Although the district court injunction originally applied only to specific plaintiffs, the Department of Justice exercised enforcement discretion to create greater uniformity nationwide. This decision followed a public statement from the Attorney General regarding the interpretation of the ruling.

Also read Ohio woman mauled to death by her own dog

ATF Director Clarifies Limits on State Authority

Effective October 9, 2026, the ATF no longer requires individuals to seek federal approval through Forms 1 or 4 before making or transferring short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, silencers, or any other weapon as defined in 26 U.S.C. 5845(e). ATF Director Robert Cekeda explained to Breitbart News that while the federal government changed its stance, it lacks the authority to override state laws. Many states continued to require these transactions to be processed via Form 1 or Form 4 despite the federal shift in enforcement policy.

Senate Bill 214 Eliminates Ohio-Specific Restrictions

Ohio was one of the states maintaining cumbersome restrictions on these firearms accessories even after federal guidelines changed. Senate Bill 214 resolves the conflict between Ohio firearms laws and recent changes in federal National Firearms Act enforcement. The bill explicitly removes state-level purchase restrictions that previously made acquiring these items difficult for Ohio residents. This legislative update ensures that Ohio law no longer conflicts with the new federal enforcement discretion policies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Implementation Timeline and Legal Impact

The new law will go into effect in 90 days from the date of signing. This grace period allows for administrative adjustments and public awareness regarding the legal changes. Law-abiding individuals will be able to purchase, possess, and use suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and short-barreled shotguns without the special state-law restrictions. The removal of these barriers significantly simplifies the legal process for Ohio citizens seeking these regulated items.

Analysis of Second Amendment Implications

Second Amendment experts view this development as a significant win for gun rights advocates in the Buckeye State. The alignment of state and federal laws reduces the legal complexity surrounding these weapons. Observers note that this change reflects a broader trend of states adjusting their regulations to match evolving federal interpretations. The decision underscores the impact of judicial rulings on state legislative processes and firearm policy implementation across the United States.