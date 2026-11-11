Circle K Worker Fired After Firing Gun at Nighttime Minivan Robbery

A Circle K employee in Stow, Ohio was dismissed after shooting at a robbery attempt involving stolen minivans; authorities declined to charge him under state stand‑your‑ground law.

Kendrick Watson, 41, was fired from his Circle K job in Stow, Ohio after he fired his handgun at a group of masked men who ramming a stolen minivan into the convenience store on the morning of November 2. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. when the first stolen minivan crashed into the storefront, smashing the glass entrance and knocking an ATM standing outside the register.

A second minivan followed, parked beside the store. Four masked men jumped out of the vehicle and rushed toward the building. Watson, who had been sitting behind the register at the time, grabbed his sidearm and fired seven shots, striking one of the minivans, a gas pump and a support post. The robbery crew fled, and police later arrested one suspect while three others remain at large.

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Police confirmed that Watson's firearm had been legally obtained. They seized the weapon during their investigation and later returned it after verifying its legality. According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, the state's "stand your ground" law protects citizens who use force in self‑defense. Consequently, Watson will not face criminal charges.

Despite the lack of prosecution, Circle K's manager called Watson later that day and told him he would not be required to return to work. Watson expressed surprise and disappointment, noting that the company had no weapons policy but that he had expected to keep his job after the incident. He said, "It was just disappointment, really," adding that he knew a dismissal was imminent because the employer had no gun‑policy.

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After his termination, Watson launched an online fundraiser to help cover living expenses while he searches for new employment. The campaign has already raised nearly $11,000 as of late Wednesday. He explained that the support will aid him with monthly bills and help him transition from a six‑year tenure at the store.

The incident has reignited discussion over workplace safety protocols and Ohio's permissive concealed‑carry laws, which allow a citizen to carry a firearm without a concealed‑carry license. Some residents praised Watson's defense of himself and his coworker, while others question whether the employer should have fired an employee who acted in a crisis. Legal experts say Ohio's laws may leave employers uncertain about how to handle employees who activate self‑defense during active crime.

Police continue to investigate the robbery and track the remaining suspects. The Circle K franchise has not issued a formal statement beyond the dismissal notice. Watson's case may serve as a reference point for businesses considering how to handle employees who use firearms in response to violent crime. The event underscores ongoing tensions between public safety, employment rights, and gun‑control policies in Ohio.