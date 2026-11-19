Maya Maye receives 29 years to life for the murder of her foster son Darnell Taylor. The Ohio woman confessed to suffocating the child over granola bar violations and dumping his body in a sewer.

Maya Maye has been sentenced to 29 years to life in prison for the aggravated murder of her five-year-old foster son, Darnell Taylor, in Columbus, Ohio. The Franklin County Court delivered the final judgment following a trial that exposed the brutal circumstances surrounding the boy's death in February 2024. Prosecutors revealed that the killing was triggered by a minor disciplinary infraction involving prohibited snacks found in the child's bed.

Details of the Murder and Confession

Maya Maye admitted to detectives that she suffocated Darnell Taylor using a trash bag because the boy had brought a granola bar and peanut butter crackers to his bed at night. After killing the child, she placed his body inside additional trash bags and initially hid the remains in a closet within her home. The incident occurred on the morning of February 14, 2024, which is celebrated as Valentine's Day, adding a grim backdrop to the family tragedy.

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The sequence of events leading to the discovery began when Maya Maye's husband called Columbus police on that same day. He reported that his wife entered their bedroom around 3:00 a.m., informed him that Darnell was dead, and then fled the residence in a silver Jeep Cherokee. When the husband attempted to locate the boy, he could not find him and immediately contacted authorities, sparking a regional search effort.

Police Investigation and Apprehension

Authorities quickly tracked the vehicle, finding Maya Maye's abandoned Jeep Cherokee approximately two hours later in a parking lot in Brooklyn, a suburb of Cleveland. Police located Maye the following evening, describing her as wandering around a business in the same area. She was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where she allegedly provided a full confession to the crime.

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During her interrogation, Maye detailed how she disposed of the body after leaving her home. She admitted to placing Darnell Taylor in the back of her Jeep before moving him to the front seat. She then transported the remains to Franklin Township, where she dumped his body into a sewer drain. Police recovered the boy's remains from the drain two days after his disappearance was reported.

Court Proceedings and Guilty Verdict

The legal process concluded with a guilty verdict delivered on November 10, 2024. A jury found Maya Maye guilty of aggravated murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. The charges covered the act of killing the child as well as the subsequent efforts to conceal the body and obstruct the investigation into his death.

During the sentencing phase, Maya Maye attempted to change her legal strategy by declaring her wish to fire her defense attorneys. She argued that body camera footage and 911 audio recordings implicating her in the murder had been tampered with. Her legal team had previously contended that she should be held in a mental institution rather than prison due to her mental health status.

Sentencing and Victim Impact

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Bill Sperlazza acknowledged that Maya Maye suffered from mental illness but determined that prison was the appropriate sentence. He sentenced her to serve 29 years to life in a state correctional facility with the possibility of parole. The judge's decision reflected the severity of the crime against a vulnerable child in his care.

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The impact of the tragedy was further highlighted by statements from Darnell Taylor's grandmother, Latitia. She expressed deep regret over the decision that resulted in losing custody of her grandson to Maye. Latitia wrote that she was robbed of motherhood and that Darnell was robbed of a childhood, affirming that he would always be her son. Her family's grief underscores the devastating loss experienced by the Taylor household.