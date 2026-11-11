Ohio firm Sonic Fire Tech launches acoustic wildfire suppression system

Ohio‑based Sonic Fire Tech unveils a low‑frequency sound wave system that can suppress home fires without water, offering a new option for fire protection in the U.S.

Ohio startup Sonic Fire Tech has announced a new fire‑suppression device that uses low‑frequency sound waves to extinguish flames without deploying water, offering a potential solution to the country's 330,000 annual residential fires and 2,600 associated civilian deaths.

How acoustic fire suppression works

The company's system deploys an acoustic generator inside a building that produces high‑pressure infrasound waves measured below 20 hertz. Those waves travel through a ducting system similar to a building's plumbing or HVAC and vibrate individual oxygen molecules, displacing them from the combustion zone faster than fuel can use them. The device activates immediately when heat above a threshold is detected, avoiding the one‑to‑three‑minute lag of conventional sprinkler systems.

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Unlike water based sprinklers that discharge 8 to 24 gallons of water per minute, Sonic Fire Tech's generator produces no physical water jets and therefore generates no water damage. Because the sound waves are inaudible, occupants and pets remain unaware of the system's operation.

Founders prioritize grease‑friendly and battery‑fire protection

Co‑founder and CEO Geoff Bruder, a former NASA aerospace engineer who converted heat energy into acoustic waves for a Venus lander, highlights that the technology can suppress grease‑related fires that traditional sprinklers cannot handle. Bruder notes that modern homes have increasing amounts of cooking oil and lithium‑ion batteries, which have already caused more than 200,000 U.S. fires since 2011 according to the Department of Commerce.

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Co‑founder and board chairman Michael Thomas, a seasoned lawyer, has been researching acoustic suppression since the 2000s. The two began working together in 2019 after a LinkedIn connection, developing an early prototype during nights and weekends while maintaining full‑time jobs.

Funding, testing and the path to certification

In 2025, Sonic Fire Tech raised $3.5 million in seed funding and completed a $15 million round in August 2026 led by the O.H.I.O. Fund. Current employees total around 20 and the firm is pursuing NFPA certification with guidance from Dr. Michael J. Gollner of the University of California, Berkeley, who chairs the Research Advisory Board of the NFPA Fire Protection Research Foundation.

Gollner acknowledges that while the device works well on small flames in controlled tests, its long‑term efficiency on large fires still requires verification. He also points out that "water suppression sprinklers are terribly efficient" and the acoustic system must prove superior performance before widespread adoption.

Interior fire suppression is already mandated by hundreds of local jurisdictions in the U.S., giving Sonic Fire Tech a direct approval pathway. The company has already secured three permits in Los Angeles County and completed its first installation in Altadena, California, following a demonstration in San Bernardino County last year. The firm has also signed reseller agreements with California home builders and signed a permit in the wake of the 2025 Eaton Fire, which highlighted water shortages during emergency responses.

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Future prospects and potential impact

With an estimated cost of $30,000 for a 3,500 square‑foot home-about $8.50 per square foot-Sonic Fire Tech positions its technology as a high‑end, water‑free alternative that could reduce water use in densely populated or drought‑prone areas.

If successful, the acoustic method could transform residential fire protection by providing an instant, invisible response capable of handling the latest fire trends, from cooking‑oil blazes to battery‑driven outbreaks, while mitigating water‑damage risks that plague traditional sprinklers.