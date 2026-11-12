Ohio Couple Fatally Shot by Estranged Ex-Husband in Murder-Suicide

Police investigate the fatal shooting of an elderly Ohio couple by their daughter's estranged ex-husband, Sorin Pascu, in a tragic murder-suicide linked to birthday tensions.

Authorities in North Royalton, Ohio, are investigating a deadly shooting incident that resulted in the deaths of an elderly couple and their estranged ex-husband on Wednesday, November 11. The victim's daughter contacted police late on Tuesday, November 10, after discovering her ex-husband, Sorin Pascu, driving his vehicle around the property of her parents' home. She stated that Pascu was not welcome at the residence, triggering an immediate law enforcement response to the scene.

Incident Details and Fatal Shootings

Officers entered the family home and discovered 71-year-old Emilia Pascu deceased in the dining room. She had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. In an adjacent upstairs hallway, police found 71-year-old Sorin Sorin also dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The discovery of both victims confirmed that a violent confrontation had taken place within the house, leading investigators to classify the event as an apparent murder-suicide.

Also read Rapper Yella Beezy convicted of hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 on busy Dallas interstate

Perpetrator Identity and Background

The suspect involved in the shootings has been identified as 71-year-old Sorin Pascu, who is the estranged ex-husband of the woman who called 911. Authorities stated that Pascu had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene. Law enforcement withdrew from the residence after confirming the deaths of the three individuals involved. The vehicle belonging to the subject remained present at the home, but no other suspects were located.

Motivations and Family History

The daughter revealed to dispatchers that the violence was connected to her birthday and a decade-long conflict. She explained that Pascu had returned to the United States from Romania approximately one month prior and had been acting erratically. She noted that her ex-husband had been unable to let go of their past relationship issues, stating he was very angry and unstable leading up to the tragedy.

Advertisement

Pascu allegedly acted on the day of his former wife's birthday, a detail that authorities believe may have played a role in his unstable behavior. The family history indicated a complex and prolonged estrangement, with the daughter expressing concern that Pascu might be attempting to do something symbolic related to the date of the shooting.

Community Impact and Legal Aftermath

The victims were Romanian nationals who were members of the St. Helena Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Cleveland. Very Rev. Pastor of the church described Sorin and Emilia as kind, generous, and supportive community members. They had two sons, one of whom resides in Ohio and the other in Romania, who are now grieving the sudden loss of their parents. Police continue to process the scene as the investigation into the specific sequence of events remains active.