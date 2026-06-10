Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Judge's Ruling to Remove Donald Trump's Name from Kennedy Center

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is hopeful about a judge's ruling that removed Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She was a key player in a lawsuit that halted the renaming of the arts complex after Trump.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is hopeful about a judge's ruling that removed Donald Trump 's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

She was a key player in a lawsuit that halted the renaming of the arts complex after Trump. Beatty, a passionate supporter of the arts, was shocked when she discovered a bid to rename the complex during a virtual meeting in December. Her line was muted, and the board went on to approve the renaming. She later filed a lawsuit to halt the renaming, which was characterized as unanimous.

The lawsuit has made Beatty a hero to those who have been infuriated and alarmed by the Trump administration's takeover of the Kennedy Center. On Tuesday evening, she called to talk about what on earth is going on over there and what might happen next. Beatty believes the greatest thing for her has been the outpouring of people's love for the Kennedy Center. She thinks it sends a strong message to the country about standing up and fighting for justice.

Beatty was the only one on the virtual meeting where they were trying to silence her, so she was standing up for the arts. She wanted to make sure that she was doing her job as a board member and following the law. Beatty believes that when someone is doing something unlawful, you take it to the courts. This is a vanity project for Trump, but for the Kennedy Center, it is their only living memorial to a well-revered President.

The family was upset, and so Beatty decided that she would speak up with them and others. Being a member of Congress, she just wasn't going to have it. Beatty was enraged when she realized it was intentional, and she got to speak at a later board meeting. She spoke about the need for renovations but not the need to close the Kennedy Center.

Beatty believes that the judge's ruling is a victory in the lawsuit, and she is hopeful about what might happen next





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